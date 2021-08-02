New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Released, Patch Notes Unveiled

✖

Developer Raven Software has today pushed out a new update for the ever-popular battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone. The update, which comes in the midst of Season 4 of Warzone, doesn't make many broad adjustments to the game as a whole, and instead, it largely fixes a number of bugs that have continued to be present.

In total, this new Warzone update has fixed roughly a dozen different issues that players have discovered over time. Of these bugs, the aspect of Warzone that has received the most fixes has involved the payload. Raven Software has pushed out a number of tweaks to the Payload which should hopefully prevent many common bugs moving forward.

In the future, a larger update for Call of Duty: Warzone is sure to come about. Season 4 might be ongoing right now, but Season 5 is poised to kick off later on in August. Additionally, the new 2021 Call of Duty game is also said to be getting revealed via Warzone within the coming weeks. All in all, it should be a pretty massive month if you still regularly play the battle royale title.

If you'd like to check out the full patch notes for this new Warzone update, you can find them down below.

General

Removed the Juggernaut Suit Field Upgrade from Red Door rooms in Plunder.

Bug Fixes

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the Stopping Power Field Upgrade to reduce recoil while using the Milano 821 (BOCW).

Fixed an issue where Killstreak tablet rewards were stacking on top of one another.

Fixed an issue where Players could favorite the Random Operator choice but could not unfavorite it.

Fixed an issue where the Random Operator option would move to the wrong position.

Fixed an issue where Players would take some Loadout Perks from the prematch lobby into matches.

Fixed an issue where the Power Surge Reactive Bundle image did not reflect the included Bundle items.

Fixed an issue where Players downed while holding the Sentry Turret would have no Weapon in hand when revived.

Fixed an issue with the OTs 9 (BOCW) where the unlock criteria inconsistently tracked when using any BOCW SMG Blueprint.

Fixed an issue with Two Factor Authentication that required a client restart if a Player activated it while ingame.