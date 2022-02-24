Call of Duty: Warzone Update Changes 1 Vanguard Weapon, Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone developers Raven Software said not long ago that a nerf would be coming for the PPSh-41, and this week, that nerf has arrived. The weapon that hails from Call of Duty: Vanguard has had its damage reduced after an issue caused it to accidently have higher damage values than intended. The good news is that PPSh-41 users did get some compensation, however, since a slight buff for a different aspect of the weapon was added in the same update.

The changes for the PPSh-41 were detailed in the patch notes pertaining to the February 24th update for Warzone. Again, the version of the PPSh-41 that was affected is the one that was added as part of the game’s Vanguard integration, and the nerf shouldn’t have been an unexpected one if you’ve been keeping up with communications from the developer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The patch notes for the latest update can be found below. Note that one of the changes for the PPSh-41 is included in the bugfixes second within the second note from the top.

Gameplay

Updated Contract distribution in Battle Royale, Vanguard Royale, and Plunder modes to better favor Bounties.

Gulag Loadout adjustments:

Removed Stun Grenades

Added Gas Grenades, Medical Syringes, and Thermites

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing higher-than-intended Max/Mid/Min damage values for the PPSh-41 (VG).

Fixed an issue causing Players to freeze during the early stages of a match.

Fixed an issue causing certain Weapon Camos to unequip when backing out of the Weapons tab in the main menu.

Fixed an issue causing infinite Nebula V Rounds to be applied to primary Weapons.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder images and descriptions to appear in various Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder descriptions to appear in various Operator, Weapon, and Camo Unlock Challenges.

Fixed the rarity label on various Blueprints, Calling Cards, and Charms.

Fixed an issue causing visual inconsistencies with some dynamic Weapon icons.

Fixed an issue causing certain Store Bundles to unlock incorrect content.

Fixed an issue causing Sleight of Hand to shorten reload animations on some Weapons.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect statistics and pros/cons to display for Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Barrels.

Fixed an issue with incorrect spelling and space in morse code subtitles.

Weapons

PPSh-41 (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1.1

Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest update should now be live across all platforms.