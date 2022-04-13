Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 Release Date Announced

Activision has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 3. While the brief trailer does not offer much in the way of information about the new Season, the publisher did reveal that it will release on April 27th. The theme of this season is “Classified Arms,” and the storyline will connect to the Nebula bombs introduced last season. In the trailer, Task Force Harpy has been deployed against Nazi forces in Caldera, and after dispatching their foes, they discover that the Nazis have “unwittingly shaken something awake,” as a strange sound can be heard coming over the radio.

The trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1514287673543995394

In addition to the trailer, the official Call of Duty Twitter account claims that it has “uncovered a device broadcasting a mysterious frequency from the cache,” requesting help from players with deciphering the signal. Puzzles like these have become a major staple of Call of Duty seasons, and it doesn’t seem like it will take long for players to figure things out! Many are already speculating that this could be connected to Godzilla and King Kong. Rumors about the monsters coming to the game have been circulating since February, but nothing official has been confirmed, just yet.

With Season 3 set to drop in just a few short weeks, it’s a safe bet that fans will learn more information very soon! The idea of monsters coming to Call of Duty might seem a bit strange, but the games have included a number of interesting guest stars over the last few years, including Ghostface, John McClane, and Rambo. If Godzilla and King Kong are implemented well, they could be a very fun addition to the Call of Duty universe.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

