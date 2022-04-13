Call of Duty Teases Godzilla’s Arrival in Warzone

It would appear that Godzilla and potentially other monsters are making their debut in Call of Duty games like Call of Duty: Warzone very soon. Earlier this year, a leak indicated that the likes of King Kong and Godzilla would come to Call of Duty titles like Warzone sometime this year. At the time, it seemed incredibly far-fetched, especially due to the fact it has been over a year since the release of Godzilla vs Kong, a film that would’ve been appropriate to tie in to. With that said, it seems like it’s actually happening and the arrival of these goliaths is imminent.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account has released both a teaser trailer for the next season of Warzone and Vanguard, which suggests that the Nazis have awoken something. The roars of monsters, particularly Godzilla, can be heard at the end of the trailer. To add further fuel to the fire, the Twitter account followed up the trailer with an audio clip of distorted noises (which also seems to include Godzilla’s roar). When put into audio software like Audacity (via @HeckinBrandon), it displays the words “MONSTERS ARE REAL”. It seems as though the arrival of these monsters is near, as the new season begins on April 27. We’ll likely get more details closer to the release of the new season, but something big is clearly coming.

Previous rumors indicated this would be a large-scale event, with the monsters dominating the Pacific island in Warzone. Of course, Godzilla and his many monster friends/foes are Japanese-based creatures, so it makes some sense them to be sleeping in the waters surrounding the island. There have been pop culture crossovers in Warzone before, but this may be the biggest one yet. Last summer, the game took on an 80s aesthetic, resulting in characters like John Rambo appearing in the game. Verdansk was also revised to include Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard in its Downtown sector. The arrival of monsters would definitely up the ante, though.

