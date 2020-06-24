Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Adding Popular Mode Permanently Following Fan Demand

✖

Infinity Ward has revealed it's adding a popular mode to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare permanently following fan feedback and demand from countless PS4, Xbox One, and PC players. The new addition won't concern Call of Duty: Warzone players, but for the millions still grinding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, it will be a welcomed addition. More specifically, today the aforementioned developer revealed it's adding Realism mode to the game permanently.

Much to the vexation of players, Infinity Ward hasn't made Realism mode a permanent addition to the game in favor of rotating it out here and there like it does with many more specific modes. And this has been a bit strange. As you may remember, the mode was highlighted in a major way before release, suggesting it would be a permanent addition to the game's multiplayer offering.

Confirmation of the mode's permanent addition doesn't come from Infinity Ward exactly, but the game's co-design multiplayer director, Joe Cecot, who makes a habit of interacting with fans on Twitter, which sometimes leads to pertinent information being shared.

It is our intention to add it to the filter :) — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) June 24, 2020

Unfortunately, while we know the mode will be a staple of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's offering going forward, there isn't any word of when it will be made permanent. It could come in the next update or in a few updates from now. Cecot doesn't provide any information in this regard.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and will soon be made available on PS5 and Xbox Series X as well.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on any and all things Call of Duty click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.