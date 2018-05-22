Treyarch: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Will Do ‘Best and Better’ Than Other Battle Royale Games

Fortnite has been ruling the Battle Royale roost for the past few months now, but that isn't stopping Activision from knocking at the door. Or maybe even trying to kick it down.

Last week the publisher introduced Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which will bring multiplayer and Zombies mode to the forefront. However, there will also be a new Blackout mode that pits soldiers against one another in a winner-take-all match for survival.

Though we haven't seen the mode yet, there's been a lot of talk about it. And the developers at Treyarch are confident that it'll knock competitors off the top -- including Fortnite.

While speaking with Finder.com, game designer Matt Scronce expressed utmost confidence in Black Ops 4 being the new king of Battle Royale. "We wouldn't do this if we didn't think we could do it best and better than everybody else. We've got a huge library of content, ten years of history, we've got the best gunplay out there, we've got the best movement, so we're not too worried about it. Honestly, we're just worried about making this damn thing as fun as possible."

He then added, "What we're doing is going to be different. Some players will gravitate to us and people may gravitate towards other games. We're making something that, when we play it, we have a whole lotta fun and I think we can grow out from that."

Senior producer Yale Minner also talked about the immensely sized map that Blackout will feature. "So one map at launch, but it's huge, being 1500 Nuketowns. There's also the matter of land, sea and air vehicles, plus we're weaving in some of our favorite parts of our multiplayer experiences from over the years. As far as loot boxes and things of that nature go, we're focussed solely on the game, right? What is going to be playable at launch, what are the things players get to do. How the company and Activision decide to distribute that stuff isn't something that I personally have insight into."

It sounds like Blackout will have a lot going for it...but enough to knock off Fortnite? Epic Games has millions of players on board across a multitude of platforms; and it did just introduce a huge new competition-based initiative worth around $100 million.

Treyarch certainly has some development strength. But whether it's enough to knock off the Battle Royale titans has yet to be seen.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Meanwhile, Fortnite is available for those platforms now.