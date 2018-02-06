Latest Call of Duty: WWII Update Addresses Map Fixes, Spawn Issues, Party System, and More

The Call of Duty: WWII crew are kicking off The Resistance event a little early with a huge update making some major fixes to the popular FPS. To learn more about the community event, you can check out our previous guide here that shows off all of the new activities to do within the latest Call of Duty title.
As far as what’s new and different in the latest patch available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players, here is everything from split-screen, to map fixes, with the full patch notes below:
Videos by ComicBook.com
MULTIPLAYER
Connectivity/Spawns/Performance/Split Screen/Mechanics
- Integrated spectator issue fix that went live on PC. The issue is network connection dependent, however this fix prioritizes model streaming order to eliminate the delay seen on initial start. We will continue to monitor on all platforms for any phase 2 fixes needed.
- Fixed issue with equipping scorestreaks upon spawning in after dying
- Fixed issue where when player accepts invite to HQ, game crashes with a fatal error or lost host connection
- Fixed game crash issue in Operation Neptune
- Fixed issue on XB1 where players previously in a dedicated server were loading into listen server HQ when resuming title from connected standby
- Fixed various console performance/lag issues with low frame rate, teleporting, delayed hit markers, and hitching
- Sped up health regen
- Removed shellshock from friendly explosions
- Fixed issue where scrolling causes game to crash
- Fixed map voting functionality
- Fixed unlock Token issues with split screen
- Fixed hard crash issues occurring mid-match
- Fixed various functionality and disconnect issues due to host migration/inactivity
- Fixed issue where player is stuck on launcher tier after simultaneously killing self and another player with Panzerschreck
- Fixed issue where players were unable to connect and receiving error “Couldn’t connect to server because the data is incompatible.”
- Fixed various split screen functionality issues
Maps
- Fixed issue in Operation Griffin where buildable wall leading to Fuel Depot A is nonexistent after supposedly being built
- Fixed various out of map exploits
Modes
- Fixed issue where players were unable to win Gun Game by killing enemies with the throwing knife
- Fixed rare issue where player loaded into an unbalanced 7v5 Gridiron match
- Fixed issue in War Mode where players are temporarily stuck after planting the bomb
- Fixed issue with Gridiron AI dropping ball and not playing to objective
- Fixed issue in S&D and CTF where players were seeing incorrect Draw/Defeat messages
Party System/HQ
- Fixed issue with invitees being “kicked for inactivity”
- Fixed various Firing Range issues
- Fixed issues with party members’ functionality loss results from leader’s actions
- Fixed issue where players experience a hard crash when attempting to join HQ after a match
- Fixed issues with party invites
- Fixed various party system functionality issues
UI
- Fixed issue where Calling Cards were showing up blank
- Fixed split screen issue where first-time users see placeholder images/text after leaving first match and selecting HQ
- Moved HQ from being the first default option
- Fixed issue in Mail where multiples notification was falsely appearing
- Fixed issue where weapon attachments were not appearing in AAR
- Fixed issues with Payroll collection UI
- Added message stating that using open NAT and network cable could improve UX
- Fixed various UI issues with emblems
- Other various UI fixes and improvements
Progression
- Fixed issue where Infantry, Primed Basic Training, and Hunker Basic Training were not working as intended
- Fixed Prestige exploit
- Fixed issue with weapon stats failing to track properly
Orders, Contracts, Challenges
- Fixed inconsistencies and issues with TDM and DOM Kill Contracts
- Fixed issue where various Orders were not tracking properly
- Fixed issue where various Orders were not completing properly
- Fixed issue where players were not able to obtain certain Weekly Orders from Major Howard
- Fixed issue where only Concussion Grenades were counting towards the “Get 5 kills on enemies affected by a tactical grenade” Order
Audio
- Fixed issue where volume of some announcer VO lines in War Mode were louder than intended
- Turned down foley footstep volume, as well as other players’ footstep volume
- Fixed issue where players could hear enemies through voice chat during a match
- Various SFV improvements
CoDCaster
- Fixed issue where at start of game, not all arrows on map were placed at valid positions
- Improved Sky Cam (Hammer Cam) functionality
- Fixed issues with Display and Division settings menus
- Various UI fixes and improvements
- Improved scrolling functionality
Supply Drops
- Fixed issue where opening a supply drop after purchasing kicks players back to the previous menu
RANKED PLAY
- Fixed issue where stats were not accurately tracking on scoreboard
- Fixed issue where when transitioning between menus during a match countdown, a loss was temporarily added to the player’s record
- Fixed UI issues with rank icons
- Combat records are not updated aside from Ranked Play stats when playing in Ranked Play games
- Improved MMR logic
- Improved consistency of Placement Matches to reflect actual wins/losses
- Fixed issue where players lose MMR after completing a duo match
- Fixed issue where MP Divisions were replaced with Ranked Play Divisions when players left Ranked matches
- Fixed additional issues in Ranked Play with wins counting as losses
- Fixed issue where Ranked Play stats were counting towards Global stats
- Other various UI fixes and improvements
WEAPON AND SCORESTREAK FIXES/ADJUSTMENTS
- Fixed functionality issues with Mortar Strike and Care Package
- Fixed issue where the Capo Verde GPMG was showing the body for the Fiore Di Morte
- Fixed issue with overlapping extended mag art on GPMG
- Fixed issue where not all variants of the weapons that were tuned last week received the tuning changes
- Fixed issue where user did not auto-switch to secondary melee weapon when primary ran out of ammo
- Nerfed the ammo multiplier of Fully Loaded in conjunction with buffing reserve ammo multiplier for all weapons, so the net total is nearly unchanged
- Improved ADS functionality for Sniper Rifles
- Fixed issue where player becomes temporarily stuck after getting a Fatal melee kill
- Fixed issue with Akimbo pistol attachment field tuning
- Fixed issue that allowed players to equip a Scorestreak without consuming it
- Fixed issue granting extra magazines
- Fixed issue where double reload happens on its own
- Fixed Ice Pick UI and equipping issues
- Fixed various reticle inconsistencies
- Fixed Iron Sights and reticle inconsistencies/alignment on GPMG and SVT-40
- Fixed issue with equipping Molotovs after using Fighter Pilot scorestreak
- Fixed issue where player was able to equip multiple attachments
- Fixed display issues with Trench Knife and its variants
ZOMBIES
- Nerfed Camouflage so special meter drains faster
- Improved notifications for when players receive a supply drop
- Fixed Prestige and Supply Drop exploits
- Fixed issue where players were unable to use base weapons without having to complete a Challenge or Collection
- Fixed issue where mods were not properly applied in-game after selection
- Fixed issues with Jack in the Box after respawning
- Fixed countdown timer issues
- Fixed issue where signing into split screen profile causes title to hang for up to two minutes
- Various UI fixes and improvements
- Various audio fixes and improvements
- Fixed various map exploits
- Fixed various party system issues
FEATURE UPDATES
- Resistance Event items
- Full support for Emblem Gallery
(via Sledgehammer)