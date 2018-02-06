Latest Call of Duty: WWII Update Addresses Map Fixes, Spawn Issues, Party System, and More

The Call of Duty: WWII crew are kicking off The Resistance event a little early with a huge update making some major fixes to the popular FPS. To learn more about the community event, you can check out our previous guide here that shows off all of the new activities to do within the latest Call of Duty title.

As far as what’s new and different in the latest patch available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players, here is everything from split-screen, to map fixes, with the full patch notes below:

MULTIPLAYER

Connectivity/Spawns/Performance/Split Screen/Mechanics

Integrated spectator issue fix that went live on PC. The issue is network connection dependent, however this fix prioritizes model streaming order to eliminate the delay seen on initial start. We will continue to monitor on all platforms for any phase 2 fixes needed.

Fixed issue with equipping scorestreaks upon spawning in after dying

Fixed issue where when player accepts invite to HQ, game crashes with a fatal error or lost host connection

Fixed game crash issue in Operation Neptune

Fixed issue on XB1 where players previously in a dedicated server were loading into listen server HQ when resuming title from connected standby

Fixed various console performance/lag issues with low frame rate, teleporting, delayed hit markers, and hitching

Sped up health regen

Removed shellshock from friendly explosions

Fixed issue where scrolling causes game to crash

Fixed map voting functionality

Fixed unlock Token issues with split screen

Fixed hard crash issues occurring mid-match

Fixed various functionality and disconnect issues due to host migration/inactivity

Fixed issue where player is stuck on launcher tier after simultaneously killing self and another player with Panzerschreck

Fixed issue where players were unable to connect and receiving error “Couldn’t connect to server because the data is incompatible.”

Fixed various split screen functionality issues

Maps

Fixed issue in Operation Griffin where buildable wall leading to Fuel Depot A is nonexistent after supposedly being built

Fixed various out of map exploits

Modes

Fixed issue where players were unable to win Gun Game by killing enemies with the throwing knife

Fixed rare issue where player loaded into an unbalanced 7v5 Gridiron match

Fixed issue in War Mode where players are temporarily stuck after planting the bomb

Fixed issue with Gridiron AI dropping ball and not playing to objective

Fixed issue in S&D and CTF where players were seeing incorrect Draw/Defeat messages

Party System/HQ

Fixed issue with invitees being “kicked for inactivity”

Fixed various Firing Range issues

Fixed issues with party members’ functionality loss results from leader’s actions

Fixed issue where players experience a hard crash when attempting to join HQ after a match

Fixed issues with party invites

Fixed various party system functionality issues

UI

Fixed issue where Calling Cards were showing up blank

Fixed split screen issue where first-time users see placeholder images/text after leaving first match and selecting HQ

Moved HQ from being the first default option

Fixed issue in Mail where multiples notification was falsely appearing

Fixed issue where weapon attachments were not appearing in AAR

Fixed issues with Payroll collection UI

Added message stating that using open NAT and network cable could improve UX

Fixed various UI issues with emblems

Other various UI fixes and improvements

Progression

Fixed issue where Infantry, Primed Basic Training, and Hunker Basic Training were not working as intended

Fixed Prestige exploit

Fixed issue with weapon stats failing to track properly

Orders, Contracts, Challenges

Fixed inconsistencies and issues with TDM and DOM Kill Contracts

Fixed issue where various Orders were not tracking properly

Fixed issue where various Orders were not completing properly

Fixed issue where players were not able to obtain certain Weekly Orders from Major Howard

Fixed issue where only Concussion Grenades were counting towards the “Get 5 kills on enemies affected by a tactical grenade” Order

Audio

Fixed issue where volume of some announcer VO lines in War Mode were louder than intended

Turned down foley footstep volume, as well as other players’ footstep volume

Fixed issue where players could hear enemies through voice chat during a match

Various SFV improvements

CoDCaster

Fixed issue where at start of game, not all arrows on map were placed at valid positions

Improved Sky Cam (Hammer Cam) functionality

Fixed issues with Display and Division settings menus

Various UI fixes and improvements

Improved scrolling functionality

Supply Drops

Fixed issue where opening a supply drop after purchasing kicks players back to the previous menu

RANKED PLAY

Fixed issue where stats were not accurately tracking on scoreboard

Fixed issue where when transitioning between menus during a match countdown, a loss was temporarily added to the player’s record

Fixed UI issues with rank icons

Combat records are not updated aside from Ranked Play stats when playing in Ranked Play games

Improved MMR logic

Improved consistency of Placement Matches to reflect actual wins/losses

Fixed issue where players lose MMR after completing a duo match

Fixed issue where MP Divisions were replaced with Ranked Play Divisions when players left Ranked matches

Fixed additional issues in Ranked Play with wins counting as losses

Fixed issue where Ranked Play stats were counting towards Global stats

Other various UI fixes and improvements

WEAPON AND SCORESTREAK FIXES/ADJUSTMENTS

Fixed functionality issues with Mortar Strike and Care Package

Fixed issue where the Capo Verde GPMG was showing the body for the Fiore Di Morte

Fixed issue with overlapping extended mag art on GPMG

Fixed issue where not all variants of the weapons that were tuned last week received the tuning changes

Fixed issue where user did not auto-switch to secondary melee weapon when primary ran out of ammo

Nerfed the ammo multiplier of Fully Loaded in conjunction with buffing reserve ammo multiplier for all weapons, so the net total is nearly unchanged

Improved ADS functionality for Sniper Rifles

Fixed issue where player becomes temporarily stuck after getting a Fatal melee kill

Fixed issue with Akimbo pistol attachment field tuning

Fixed issue that allowed players to equip a Scorestreak without consuming it

Fixed issue granting extra magazines

Fixed issue where double reload happens on its own

Fixed Ice Pick UI and equipping issues

Fixed various reticle inconsistencies

Fixed Iron Sights and reticle inconsistencies/alignment on GPMG and SVT-40

Fixed issue with equipping Molotovs after using Fighter Pilot scorestreak

Fixed issue where player was able to equip multiple attachments

Fixed display issues with Trench Knife and its variants

ZOMBIES

Nerfed Camouflage so special meter drains faster

Improved notifications for when players receive a supply drop

Fixed Prestige and Supply Drop exploits

Fixed issue where players were unable to use base weapons without having to complete a Challenge or Collection

Fixed issue where mods were not properly applied in-game after selection

Fixed issues with Jack in the Box after respawning

Fixed countdown timer issues

Fixed issue where signing into split screen profile causes title to hang for up to two minutes

Various UI fixes and improvements

Various audio fixes and improvements

Fixed various map exploits

Fixed various party system issues

FEATURE UPDATES

Resistance Event items

Full support for Emblem Gallery

