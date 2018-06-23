Call of Duty: WWII’s Attack of the Undead Event Ends Soon

The Call of Duty: WWII community event called Attack of the Undead is ending soon with this weekend being the final time to take advantage of all it offers.

Attack of the Undead has been going on for a while now with Sledgehammer Games’ weekly updates reminding players of the zombie-themed even for the past few weeks, and the most recent announcement confirms that it’s ending now. Sharing a post in the developer’s forums, Sledgehammer Games said that this is players’ last chance to get all the rewards and play the game modes featured in the event.

“Last Weekend for Attack of the Undead. Make sure to get some quality play time in with you squad this weekend and play Infected, Hordepoint, and Relic of the Undead in Multiplayer!” the Call of Duty: WWII update said. “Captain Butcher will be heading back to the front lines with his Undead Collections and their Rewards, so make sure to grab what you want before it’s gone.”

To send the community event off the right way, Sledgehammer Games is also offering double base experience, division experience, and weapon experience on Infected, Hordepoint, and Relic of the Undead from now until June 26.

Our #CODWWII SHG Weekly Community Update is live! https://t.co/fxjxyRP6wm Call in the Cavalry… pic.twitter.com/qPGnfYxZxp — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) June 22, 2018

With the event coming to and end, Sledgehammer Games didn’t leave players with nothing to look forward to. Teasing some of what’s to come, Sledgehammer Games said that Master Prestige Rewards, a game update, and a giveaway that has to do with the United Front DLC will all be coming soon. The image below was also shared with a message that said “Call in the Cavalry” as Sledgehammer Games provided a look at what’s coming next week.

Call of Duty: WWII‘s Attack of the Undead event ends after this weekend.