Call of Duty: WWII Blitzkrieg Community Event Has Gone Live

Been looking for a way to let off some steam in Activision’s Call of Duty: WWII, and the regular multiplayer isn’t enough for you? Sounds like you need a community event — and thankfully, you’re getting one.

Activision has announced today that it has kicked off its Blitzkrieg Community Event for the hit first-person shooter, and will be taking place between now and May 8. The event, which is free to participate in (as long as you own the game, of course) has six brand new weapons that you can use in Ground War, which is a 9-on-9 game mode that’s sure to get you engaged with the enemy.

In addition, a new HQ map has been introduced, and you can take part in it with either the Prop Hunt and Gun Game modes, testing your fellow players throughout.

This blog post goes into more detail about what the Blitzkrieg community event has to offer, including the following excerpts:

Say Hello To Ground War

Ground War

The Ground War multiplayer game mode is the biggest battle available in Call of Duty: WWII. With 9-on-9 matches across Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination and War, the stakes are bigger, and there is more danger around every corner. Ground War is available now, and visit CallofDuty.com to learn how to earn 2XP for playing it.

You’ll find modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed in Ground War throughout Blitzkrieg, so keep an eye on the Featured Tab in the Public Match lobby and get ready to make new friends!

Play Party Games in HQ

Are you a Prop Hunt player? Do you run the gamut in Gun Game? If so, you’ll want to hear this: the HQ is now a free playable map for Party Games in Call of Duty: WWII. Gather your squad and test your skills in Prop Hunt, Gun Game, and Free-For-All on this new playable map. The HQ map is a free permanent addition to Call of Duty: WWII, so enjoy!

Six New Weapons

Captain Butcher made sure to bring the firepower to push back the Axis army. Starting on April 17, you can earn the Type 5, ITRA Burst, and M2 Carbine rifles, the Type 38 Sniper, the Sterling SMG, and the Baseball Bat melee weapon. Reload your arsenal with these six new weapons and experiment with them alongside the recently overhauled Divisions.

Grab Your Buddies, It’s Time To Unlock Stuff!

Community Challenge

The Blitzkrieg Community Challenge features new Orders from Major Howard, Contracts from Captain Butcher, as well as brand new Nazi Zombies Orders and Contracts. Knock ’em out and you’ll unlock free rewards such as a helmet, a weapon charm, and even an exclusive “Rosie II” Grease Gun variant.

2XP Opportunities

The Blitzkrieg Event will offer 2XP playlists every week Multiplayer and at different intervals in Nazi Zombies. Check out the Blitzkrieg page for the full schedule of when and where you can get Double Soldier, Weapon and Divisions XP, and mark your calendar accordingly.

The enemy will retreat from Headquarters on May 8, so log on to Call of Duty: WWII now to take part in The Blitzkrieg Event and we’ll see you in Headquarters!

Finally, starting on April 20 (and running through the end of the event), you’ll be able to team up with fellow players to unlock a slew of rewards within the game, as you work towards completing 75 million Orders and Contracts together in Multiplayer. The more you attain, the better the rewards get — so grab your friends and prepare for battle!

Watch the trailer above to get a better idea of what Blitzkrieg has to offer!

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.