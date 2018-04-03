Call of Duty: WWII Division “Grenadier” Leak Reveals New Abilities and Info

The latest Call of Duty: WWII expansion, The War Machine, seemingly left fans wanting a new Division out in the dust. Turns out, that might not necessarily be the case however, at least according to a recent leak.

One user took to Reddit to reveal alleged details about a new CoD WWII division that was tucked away in the game’s files. Though we don’t have any official confirmation from Activision themselves, below are the supposed details about the “Grenadier” abilities:

Grenadier

Seemingly releasing alongside DLC2 is the Grenadier Division. As of now, there is no in-game description or assets for this Division, simply a codename and some functions tied to this Division.

This is not to be confused with the earlier-leaked Scout Division. While the Scout Division is real, as I’ll get to later in this post, I believe the presented assets are entirely unrelated to the Division

Scorestreak Buffs

This information is subject to change. The Grenadier Division does not seem to be complete at this time.

4th Scorestreak Slot

Hardline

Modified Cost of Scorestreaks, assumed lower. Separate checks for Support and Assault Streaks. Checks for Requisitions and Ordnance Basic Trainings, can’t stack?

Scorestreak Buffs

Fighter Pilot: Modified Speed, assumed slower. Placeholders for Buffs to every other Scorestreak are present.



Rifle Grenade Launcher

Added in the Shamrock & Awe Patch is the Rifle Grenade Launcher. You can see the Statistics of this Weapon in my WWII Weapon Statistics Spreadsheet. Here’s an overview:

Impact Damage: 120

Damage: 25-110

Damage Radius: 256in

Ammo: 1, 2 in Reserve

Reload: Full 1.15s

“Compared to the current Launchers, you can expect less 1-Hit Kills with the Rifle Grenade on full-health enemies, but a larger Damage Radius meaning more chance of a weakening an enemy.”

Like with all leaks, until the publisher or developers themselves give the official green light it’s important to take all second-hand info with a grain of salt. It’s also possible that these files found in-game may change should they ever fully release, including the name itself. It’s not unheard of for developers to use placeholders for file names, but we’ll keep you posted as we learn more!