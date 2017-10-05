Fan Favorite Carentan Multiplayer Map Coming To Call Of Duty: WWII

Over the years, Call of Duty fans have been showing appreciation for certain maps within their games, either because they’ve gotten used to them or there’s just something spectacular about playing through them.

And one of those maps is Carentan, which is considered one of the most iconic and beloved maps in the series history. It originally appeared in Call of Duty: United Offensive before making its way to Call of Duty 2 and winning over millions of fans.

Better still, it’s making a comeback. Today, Activision announced that the Carentan map will return in this year’s Call of Duty: WWII, as a bonus map that will be offered to Season Pass holders.

“Carentan is one of the most iconic and beloved maps in Call of Duty history, having appeared in the original Call of Duty, Call of Duty: United Offensive, and Call of Duty 2. Now, a brand-new version is heading to Call of Duty: WWII. Fight through the destroyed buildings and fortified streets of this war-torn French town in an all-out battle for a strategic German stronghold,” the company noted in its press statement.

“Carentan will be made available at launch as a Bonus Map for all Season Pass holders. The Season Pass for Call of Duty: WWII is already bursting at the seams, but the addition of Carentan puts it over the top.”

There’s no word yet if the map will be made available to those for separate purchase, but we’ve seen content like that get released in the past, so there’s a good chance we’ll be able to pick up the Carentan map a few months following its launch. But if you want to get in on the action, the Season Pass is your best way to get it.

But there’s much more to the Season Pass than that, according to Activision. “Continue the epic journey with 4 DLC Packs in 2018 that include new and iconic Multiplayer Maps, new chapters of Nazi Zombies and all-new War Missions.” So it’ll have a lot of stuff to go around.

Hopefully we’ll see a trailer for Cartenan soon to remind us of just how great this map was – and how great it’ll be again.

Call of Duty: WWII arrives on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.