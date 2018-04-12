Call of Duty: WWII Getting Another Free Twitch Prime Pack, Available Now

Twitch Prime has become quite the beneficial service for gamers over the past few months. Not only does it allow them to watch and support their favorite streamers in a number of innovative ways, but it also rewards them with exclusive games, as well as goodies for some of their favorite titles. And another little gift just became available for Call of Duty: WWII players.

You may recall earlier this year, when Activision teamed up with Twitch to offer a Rare Supply Drop and an Epic Supply Drop to subscribers, with new rewards to use within the first-person shooter. Now, players can take advantage of yet another batch of goodies, as the Honor and Glory pack is available for download.

Through this pack, players can get their hands on a trio of Epic items. While they don’t serve as any kind of variants for weapons, they do provide some neat items for your character, in the form of a weapon charm, a helmet and a special uniform.

You can get a good idea of what items could be up for grabs in the tweet below, in which the Call of Duty Twitter account highlights what’s available. That doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed any of these items, but you’re still getting something cool on the house.

Uniform ✅

Weapon Charm ✅

Helmet ✅ Gear up for battle with the Honor and Glory pack, free with Twitch Prime: https://t.co/HpoAVoukLE #CODWWII pic.twitter.com/2aVL1LEoQg — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 12, 2018

In case you’re unfamiliar with the service, Twitch Prime offers up a number of benefits to subscribers, along with the Amazon Prime service, which gives you access to thousands of movies and TV shows, along with streaming music services and more. On top of that, you get free two-day shipping on various items, perfect if you’re looking to get a really quick gaming fix. So if you haven’t subscribed already, be sure to check it out.

The Honor and Glory pack should be available in your membership items the next time you log in, and you should be able to see what you unlock right off the bat. Again, it’s free with your subscription, so roll the dice and see what you can get for your character!

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.