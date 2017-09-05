Call Of Duty: WWII Devs Are Maxing Out Consoles To Make This Era’s Saving Private Ryan

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Call of Duty: WWII is nothing if not ambitious. Developer Sledgehammer Games could have essentially made a straightforward HD remaster of earlier games in the series and most people would have been happy, but instead they're really hoping to push the World War II shooter to the next level. In fact, in the latest issue of GamesMaster (thanks to WCCF Tech for the transcription), Sledgehammer co-founders Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield admitted they have a very lofty goal – to make this generation's Saving Private Ryan.

According to Condrey, they're maxing out the power of the Xbox One and PS4 to make that happen:

"It's a new generation of console games. A horsepower we hadn't had access to when we were last working on WWII. So, we can do new things to immerse players. It's exciting for players who haven't played Call of Duty WWII games before. We absolutely hope this is that iconic reference point in their minds. In some ways, if it becomes to gamers what Saving Private Ryan was for me that would be an amazing accomplishment. It's a new lighting system, new audio system, new facial system, new destruction system. It's been a really great push for us. Now we're looking to really squeeze every ounce of horsepower out of these platforms, so we're really proud of how it looks."

Schofield further elaborated on how current consoles are allowing Sledgehammer to truly capture WWII:

"I don't know if anything could capture the epic scope and nature of these battles as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One right now. We couldn't have done it about five years ago. The truth of the matter is that some of those bombs they were dropping were gigantic. So, in just seeing the way we did it, it feels more modern. Since Saving Private Ryan and since Call of Duty: World at War, a lot of stuff has been declassified and we can go through a bunch of that information. Just the power alone allows us to get a lot more in. We have a lot of proprietary tools that we use. We use photogrammetry to help get realism in a lot of objects…all the latest techniques we can get."

Will Call of Duty: WWII really measure up to an all-time classic like Saving Private Ryan? That remains to be seen, but I'd say it has a pretty legitimate shot at being the best WWII video game of all time.

Call of Duty: WWII storms on the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 3.

[via WCCF Tech]