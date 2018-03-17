Call of Duty: WWII Adds a Modern Warfare Map to Multiplayer for Free

Grab your helmets, because publisher Activision and developer Slegdehammer Games have released a brand-new multiplayer map for Call of Duty: WWII. Dubbed Shipment 41, the new map is now available, and best of all, it’s completely on-the-house.

If you were playing Call of Duty back in 2007, Shipment 41 may look a bit familiar. And that’s because it is actually a fan-favorite map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the series’ most influential, and arguably its greatest, release.

If you are familiar with Shipment, you will know it’s an incredibly compact map that is pure, and utter mayhem. It features a simple design, symmetrical and spartan, with only a few permanent structures, a couple of vehicles, and a handful of shipping containers. It’s the type of map you can equally rack up kills and deaths while playing.

If this is your first rodeo with Shipment, here are some tips:

Explosives. In a map this small, frag grenades, satchel charges, stickies, s-mines, are all lethal.

Run armored. If you have Armored IV, use it, that way the constant barrage of explosives is less effective on you.

There’s no time to reload. Your regular shooting cadence will go completely out the window on Shipment. That said, Extended Mags are your friends and LMGs are excellent because they have large ammo clips.

Don’t hide in the shipping containers. They are dead ends, and you’re an easy target with explosives.

Stay moving.

If you’re a Season Pass holder, you already have been enjoying this map since March 13th. But if you aren’t a Season Pass holder, well it doesn’t matter anymore, because now the map is available to everyone. Just remember your helmet.

Call of Duty: WWII is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information on Shipment 1941, click here. For more information on COD: WWII, check out an overview below, courtesy of Activision:

Call of Duty returns to its roots with Call of Duty: WWII – a breathtaking experience that redefines World War II for a new gaming generation. Land in Normandy on D-Day and battle across Europe through iconic locations in history’s most monumental war. Experience classic Call of Duty combat, the bonds of camaraderie, and the unforgiving nature of war against a global power throwing the world into tyranny.

Call of Duty: WWII creates the definitive World War II next generation experience across three different game modes: Campaign, Multiplayer, and Co-Operative. Featuring stunning visuals, the Campaign transports players to the European theater. Multiplayer marks a return to original, boots-on-the ground Call of Duty gameplay. Authentic weapons and traditional run-and-gun action immerse you in a vast array of World War II–themed locations.