Call of Duty: WWII’s Prop Hunt Mode Will Make a Return Next Month

The Call of Duty series has offered up a number of memorable modes over the past few years, but one that’s becoming a surprising hit amongst community members is Prop Hunt.

It’s a mode in which one team attempts to hunt down other team members who are hiding as inanimate objects in a stage – it’s a bit on the weird side, but highly effective when it comes to trying to win a match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mode was available for a limited time in Call of Duty: WWII, and ended up being a big hit – so big, in fact, that the developers at Sledgehammer Games are looking to bring it back with a vengeance.

When a fan asked on Twitter about the possibility of its return, Sledgehammer noted the dates when players will be able to engage in it again.

The fan noted, “We need prop hunt! Haha! Why you take it off just turned it off now no fun!”, Sledgehammer happily responded, “Glad to see so much love for Prop Hunt! It will return during Week 5 of the Resistance Community Event – from February 20th until February 27th.”

Some fans have been asking for it to become a permanent addition to the game, but Sledgehammer hasn’t responded on that end just yet. But you never know – the company does have a pretty good road map of content lined up for Call of Duty: WWII over the next few months, and the mode could make some kind of comeback for longer than a week.

For now, the developer is offering a nice little bonus for those that take part in the release of The Resistance DLC pack for PlayStation 4, which is available now. It’s offering two times division XP across all modes, to go along with the recent week 2 playlist update. The double XP is available from now through February 6.

We’ll keep you informed of what else will be coming to the game over the next few weeks, but it sounds like Sledgehammer has a lot in store for fans. Stay tuned.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.