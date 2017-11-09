Call Of Duty: WWII’s Latest Trailers Introduce You To Your Squadmates

With Call of Duty: WWII just a few months away from release, Activision is hyping up the forthcoming first-person shooter big time. Following the debut of a new story trailer yesterday that left a lot of us breathless, the publisher has revealed a quartet of new trailers that introduce you to the squad mates that you'll be fighting alongside in the game's single player campaign. We've got all four trailers for you right here, so you can see what each of these soldiers bring to the table when it comes to keeping you in one piece. Call of Duty: WWII releases on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

"Red" Daniels First up is private Ronald "Red" Daniels. While he may be the fresh blood of the group, he certainly knows what he's doing. This former farm boy turned hardened soldier won't hold back when it comes to defending his squad and doing his job, and you can see part of his upbringing at a younger age, when he has to defend his brother from being attacked by a wolf. There's also more interesting drama surrounding his character, as it appears that his wife is expecting. That's all the more reason to bring "Red" back alive at the end of it all.

Turner Next up is Lieutenant Joseph Turner, who brings a great deal of experience to your squad. "His years of military experience and compassionate leadership will help keep his men alive," Activision notes in his character description. And you can see his passion in the trailer above, as he helps lead the team through a number of hellacious scenarios, in the hopes of getting them through in one piece. No one ever said war was easy, but with Turner fighting by your side, you've got a strong chance of getting out alive. (Of course, it wouldn't hurt to make sure he gets out alive as well – he deserves that.)

Zussman Next up is Zussman, a dependable member of the group that is actually Red's best friend, and works with him side-by-side through whatever hell comes your way in Call of Duty: WWII's single player campaign. He's a dependable soldier that always gets the job done, and despite his young age, he's able to fight just as hard as Red does. He's handy with a rifle, and also shows an incredible amount of loyalty to his squad, even if it means laying his life on the line to save theirs. It's good to have Zussman along for the ride, because you're going to need him.