Call of Duty: WWII Could Be Getting St. Patrick’s Day Event, New ‘Shipment 1944’ Expansion

Sledgehammer Games previously noted that fans of Call of Duty: WWII were going to be in for a “stacked” update this week – but we’ve seen a couple of hints that indicate it could be much bigger than we possibly anticipated.

First up, the official Call of Duty Twitter account recently posted an image of a soldier that appears to be wearing St. Patrick’s Day themed garb, along with the text “Good luck is hard to come by, soldier. Brace yourself for what’s to come,” along with the image of a four-leaf clover. You can see the GIF for yourself below.

Good luck is hard to come by, soldier. Brace yourself for what’s to come. 🍀 pic.twitter.com/S7FtNiQBAn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 12, 2018

While this doesn’t say specifically what’s happening, it does hint to a possible St. Patrick’s Day themed event for the game, in which you could earn some new goods, or just rely on the luck of the Blarney Stone as you fight against other soldiers in multiplayer. We’re sure to find out more about the event tomorrow once the new update for WWII goes live.

But even more interestingly, we might have just gotten a hint about what the next expansion for the game will be. The folks at Charlie Intel recently spotted a product listing over on the PlayStation Store suggesting that something called “Call of Duty: WWII Shipment 1944″ is on the way. You can see the teaser image for it below.

The listing isn’t up anymore, so we don’t have any more details to go by at the moment. But the game’s initial downloadable content, The Resistance, came out back in January, so it’s just about time that we got a new round of maps and Zombies to play around with, and Shipment 1944 could easily tie into that.

Activision hasn’t said a word about the second expansion for WWII just yet, but we should know more very soon, including a potential release date on PlayStation 4, followed by Xbox One and PC a little bit later.

All the same, tomorrow is going to be pretty nuts for Call of Duty fans.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

