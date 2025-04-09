Palworld Update Finally Fixes Autosave Issues, Here Are The Patch Notes

Today, Pocket Pair shared news that Palworld fans have been waiting on for a while. A hotfix update that went live today will finally resolve the longstanding autosave bug that’s been plaguing PS5 players. Though a few prior patches were intended to fix the issue, it’s proved tricky to resolve, and Pocket Pair has had to work with individual PS5 Palworld players to finally fix the issue. Although today’s patch should finally put an end to PS5 save errors in Palworld, Pocket Pair does note their investigation of the issue is ongoing and that it’s still monitoring the situation.

Palworld is available on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation consoles. With the recent introduction of crossplay, fans are now able to join up across platforms to play with their friends. However, the PS5 version has struggled with server and save data issues for a while, making those playing on that console frustrated compared to gamers using Xbox or PC to play the game. Pocket Pair has consistently communicated about these issues, but it has still taken some time to find a fix for them. Now, today’s Palworld update should hopefully help PS5 players keep their save files in order.

Pocket pair hopes to finally squash palworld save bugs with this hotfix

Today’s patch is a fairly small one, dedicated to autosave and server bug fixes. While some of these fixes are specific to PS5, players on all platforms should see some resolved issues with memory leaks and minor bugs. Here are the full patch notes, as shared by Pocket Pair on X:

Bug Fixes

Implemented a fix for the PS5 autosave bug

Fixed a bug where dedicated server save data rolled back under certain settings

Fixed a memory leak on dedicated servers

Fixed other minor bugs

Pocket Pair does note that the PS5 save file bug may still happen in some instances, and that it plans to keep an eye on things. If you run into this issue while playing Palworld on PS5, you can report it to Pocket Pair via their Palworld contact form.

This is a pretty minor update, all things considered. But it should help smooth things out for Palworld players while they wait for more news about the next big content update. Of course, gamers did get the news about an apparently real April Fools spinoff visual novel called Palworld ~More Than Just Pals ~ this month, but otherwise, news about the next major update for the original game has been fairly quiet since the crossplay update arrived in March.

Last year, Pocket Pair announced its massive Feybreak expansion during the Triple-i initiative showcase, which coincidentally will be taking place again this year tomorrow, on April 10th. Pocket Pair is not confirmed for this year’s showcase, but it’s possible that the timing might be right for us to hear about another major content update for Palworld in the coming weeks.

What do you hope to see in a future Palworld update? Let us know in the comments below!