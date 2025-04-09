Watch: Snow White’s Evil Queen Makes Disney Speedstorm Debut (Exclusive)

Play video

Snow White made her long-awaited Disney Speedstorm debut last month, and now her arch-enemy is ready to make her grand entrance. ComicBook has your exclusive first look at Disney Speedstorm’s Evil Queen, who brings two new abilities to the game that should make her a force to be reckoned with for Snow White and the rest of the big-time roster. The Evil Queen will be fully playable on April 10th, and you can check out her debut trailer in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Evil Queen is a Trickster class racer who features abilities pulled straight from the film, and yes, that even includes the magic mirror. First, there’s the Magic Potion ability, which disguises her and collides with opponents. This one is the standard ability, but things get even better with her charged attack.

If you go the charged ability route, she can call on The Magic Mirror, who identifies the top racer and hits them with a sleepy effect that reduces their speed and allows her to make up some distance. You can check out both abilities in action in the full trailer above, where you can see her slick new Kart and racing tracksuit as well.

The Evil Queen joins a roster of iconic villains that also includes characters like Hades, Jafar, Oogie Boogie, Gaston, Randall, Captain Gantu, Hans, Ursula, King Candy, Cruella De Vil, and Maleficent. That also creates some dream villainous showdowns like Evil Queen vs Cruella or Evil Queen vs Maleficent, just to name a few.

There are still a few other Disney films that haven’t made it to the game yet from Snow White’s era, including films like Pinocchio, Fantasia, Dumbo, Bambi, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, and Peter Pan, and there are a few classic villains in that mix. The three that stand out most are the Evil Stepmother, Queen of Hearts, and of course Captain Hook, who is sure to be a fan favorite when he eventually makes his way to the game.

The latest season of Disney Speedstorm is titled On the Grid and is fittingly themed after Tron: Legacy. The new season is live now and features four new Racers, which include Speedster Sam Flynn, Defender Quorra, Brawler Rinzler, and Trickster Zuse. That’s perfect timing, as Disney just released the new trailer for Tron Ares, which picks up the franchise from Tron: Legacy. The second half of the season is now live.

What do you think of the Evil Queen joining the roster, and who needs to be added to the game next? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Disney and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!