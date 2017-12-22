Call Of Duty: WWII Update Offers Weapon Tweaks, More

A new update just dropped for Call of Duty: WWII, and along improving some items in multiplayer, there have also been a few tweaks made to weapons that some players will want to make note of, especially when it comes to buffs.
According to the update list, some minor fixes have also been applied to both Ranked Play and Zombies, so that you should see some better performance there as well.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Check out the full list below, straight from Sledgehammer Games:
Multiplayer
- Fixed issue where Social Rank rewards were not granting
- Fixed issue where Confirmed Killer Order could be completed by collecting both friendly and enemy dog tags
- Fixed issue where Confirmed Denier Order was not tracking properly
- Other general UI fixes and improvements
Weapon Fixes
- Buffed fire rate for MP-40 and M1928
- Buffed Combat Shotgun damage range
- Class-wide LMG movement speed buff and recoil buffs for MG15 and Lewis
- Nerfed fire rate for FG42 and adjusted recoil accordingly
- Nerfed Machine Pistol damage
Ranked Play
- Fixed Ranked Play UI bug where rank icons changed to the placement match icon in the scoreboard that appears before the AAR
Zombies
- Fixed UI issues with Zombies 2XP
- Fixed issue with Audio Log Recording Collectible
- Fixed issue where players were able to deploy more than maximum number of S-Mine 44 explosives, and lost those deployed over the maximum
- Fixed issue UI issue where kills with grenades were counting for the Blitz Used stat
The update should apply automatically the next time you start up the game. Hopefully, devoted players will see the fixes come into effect almost immediately.
Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.