Call Of Duty: WWII Update Offers Weapon Tweaks, More

A new update just dropped for Call of Duty: WWII, and along improving some items in multiplayer, there have also been a few tweaks made to weapons that some players will want to make note of, especially when it comes to buffs.

According to the update list, some minor fixes have also been applied to both Ranked Play and Zombies, so that you should see some better performance there as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the full list below, straight from Sledgehammer Games:

Multiplayer

Fixed issue where Social Rank rewards were not granting

Fixed issue where Confirmed Killer Order could be completed by collecting both friendly and enemy dog tags

Fixed issue where Confirmed Denier Order was not tracking properly

Other general UI fixes and improvements

Weapon Fixes

Buffed fire rate for MP-40 and M1928

Buffed Combat Shotgun damage range

Class-wide LMG movement speed buff and recoil buffs for MG15 and Lewis

Nerfed fire rate for FG42 and adjusted recoil accordingly

Nerfed Machine Pistol damage

Ranked Play

Fixed Ranked Play UI bug where rank icons changed to the placement match icon in the scoreboard that appears before the AAR

Zombies

Fixed UI issues with Zombies 2XP

Fixed issue with Audio Log Recording Collectible

Fixed issue where players were able to deploy more than maximum number of S-Mine 44 explosives, and lost those deployed over the maximum

Fixed issue UI issue where kills with grenades were counting for the Blitz Used stat

The update should apply automatically the next time you start up the game. Hopefully, devoted players will see the fixes come into effect almost immediately.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.