Rumor: Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Coming to Nintendo Switch

It’s almost E3 season, but pre-E3 season still has some time left, which means rumors, rumors, and more rumors. The latest to escape the rumor mill is that Techland is bringing Call of Juarez: Gunslinger to Nintendo Switch. The rumor comes way of Polish site Graczpospolita, who claim to have a source close to Techland who revealed to it that the developer is currently working on bringing the western to Switch. And of course, this comes a year after Techland regained the rights to the franchise and teased its revival. Further, we know Techland has a Switch project in the works, and so this seems to be that.

Of course, there’s a decent chance if Techland is remastering the 2013 cult-classic for the Nintendo Switch, it’s also bringing the game to PS4 and Xbox One. But, at the moment, there’s been no word of this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no word when the project will be revealed either, but you wouldn’t bet against E3 next month. Perhaps it will even show up at Nintendo’s Direct. Or maybe it won’t. It’s not a huge announcement, and probably could be reserved for any random day this year.

The most notable takeaway from this is that Techland is clearly gauging demand for a new Call of Juarez. The series has never been the biggest, but it does have its fans. And if the Switch port does well, it’s probably a safe bet to assume a new entry is coming after.

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is available for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game:

“From the dust of a gold mine to the dirt of a saloon, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is a real homage to the Wild West tales. Live the epic and violent journey of a ruthless bounty hunter on the trail of the West’s most notorious outlaws. Blurring the lines between man and myth, this adventure made of memorable encounters unveils the untold truth behind some of the greatest legends of the Old West.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.