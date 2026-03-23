Capcom Takes Firm Stance on Generative AI, but Not AI in General

The use of generative AI has been controversial across several industries, but especially in the world of gaming. While some executives are excited about the possibilities that come with the technology, the larger player base and developer circles are far more wary about the practice. Many major companies have been wrestling with what to do, as the cost-saving uses of AI have been offset by the sheer unpopularity of the concept among consumers.

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One of the companies that has gotten more involved in the discussion lately has been Capcom. The legendary developer found itself in the forefront of the discussion recently when their latest hit, Resident Evil Requiem, was used as a major example of new AI-powered upscaling. Now, the company is being upfront about the limitations they’ve placed on using AI in their games — although they came short of actually banning generative AI entirely. This is a good move by the company that could open them up to real problems if AI is ever discovered in their titles.

Capcom Won’t Have Generative AI In Games, But Will Use It In Development

During a recent shareholder meeting, Capcom executives revealed that there won’t be any AI-generated material in their game. According to a transcript provided by Automaton, Capcom representatives stated that “Our company will not be implementing any AI-generated assets into our video game content.” On the one hand, that’s a promising development from the company, given the number of developers and publishers that have been called out for using the tech. However, there is a catch. As with many other developers and publishers, Capcom has been up front about its plans for the future, with the company admitting that it plans to “actively utilize” growing AI technologies during the development process.

This could impact sound design, graphics, and overall programming. What’s intriguing about this development is that it comes on the heels of a recent AI controversy that Capcom wasn’t expecting to be part of. NVIDIA’s AI-powered DLSS 5 is a new program that works to upscale already impressive graphics, with one of the first examples posted online being of the process used on Resident Evil Requiem. This prompted a serious blowback from players online, who made note of how the process was “yassifying” characters like Grace Ashcroft. The immediate blowback felt by that company, coupled with the struggles other developers have faced to explain the use of generative AI to their players, highlights how problematic it can be for a developer to embrace the technology when the majority of players don’t seem to be interested in seeing it applied to game development. Capcom’s announcement is meant to be reassuring, promising no games will launch with AI content in them.

Capcom Is Playing A Dangerous Game With AI

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Capcom’s overt proclamation that there won’t be generative AI in their games is a good thing to hear, especially for those who fear the overall impact of the practice on the industry. However, their decision to use AI during the development process could come back to haunt them. Notably, not all examples of generative AI have been pulled from games before they were formally released. Crimson Desert developer Pearl Abyss has been promising to eliminate AI-generated art assets that got into the final game, while the discovery of AI art assets in Clain Obscur: Expedition 33 has rubbed off some of the pristine shine that the game generated last year when it became an awards darling. There’s an argument to be made that generative AI can be used as a shortcut early in the development process, highlighting the early conceptions from the developers that can then be expanded upon and transformed into something genuinelly original by the art team.

As with all forms of new technology, there are ways to responsibly use it as a tool. However, recent controversies within the gaming space have highlighted just how resistant gamers are to generative AI. If Capcom isn’t careful, an AI asset could slip into a final game and further tarnish its reputation. That presents a real risk to Capcom’s reputation, as other major publishers have been warning their investors that discovery of their own AI use could have irreparable damage to the companies in the eyes of consumers. Capcom’s assurance that they won’t use AI in their games is a big deal, considering the sheer scale and size of the company and their influential impact on the medium. Conversely, however, it also raises the possibility that a mistake or oversight during the launch of a game could result in that reputation being bruised by lingering AI elements in their games.