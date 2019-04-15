Capcom Teases Upcoming Announcement that Includes ‘Alien vs. Predator’

Capcom’s teasing something that looks like it could be a new arcade collection reveal, one that includes several different franchises based on what’s been shown. One of the games that’s seen in the teaser above that Capcom released on Monday shows a quick scene from the Alien vs. Predator arcade game which was released over 20 years ago. Whatever it is that Capcom’s teasing will be made clear on Tuesday though, according to the teaser that revealed Capcom’s announcement plans.

There are several series that appeared in the teaser video including Capcom’s popular Street Fighter property, but it’s the brief flashes of Alien vs. Predator that’s already caught people’s attention. Reflections on an arcade controller showed scenes from different games, but the final one that appeared before the video teased tomorrow’s announcement showed the Alien vs. Predator arcade game. If there was any doubt that it was indeed an Alien seen on the controller before the teaser cut away, the text at the bottom of the video at the end gives it away by listing the copyright information for the property.

ALIEN VS PREDATOR??? — ネデルクラショ (@Needlecrash) April 15, 2019

Alien vs. Predator is a side-scrolling fighter released back in 1994, but it’s been limited to the arcade platform since that release. People have found ways to play it elsewhere, but it’s never officially been released for other platforms by Capcom. Based on the teaser, it looks as though that might be changing soon.

According to Nintendo Life, however, there’s a chance that Capcom’s announcement might not be for a collection of games in the sense one would expect. An anonymous source tipped the site off by saying that the reveal will be of a two-player arcade stick that includes classic Capcom games and can be plugged into a TV. That idea and any others about what Capcom is announcing are just speculation at this point, but Capcom’s fans thankfully won’t have to wait too long to find out what’s coming.

