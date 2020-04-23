Capcom Bans Fighters Indefinitely For Offensive Statements

✖

Capcom has decided to ban Ceroblast and LowTierGod for some offensive comments they made online. The move was announced on the Capcom Fighters Twitter account in a statement from the company. The two players had some racially insensitive remarks and seemed to joke about the severity of these claims. In fact, Ceroblast’s Twitter display name is currently a joke about being canceled. This decision carries some serious weight as an indefinite suspension can be upheld for a long time if Capcom sees fit. Reactions from the larger community will be interesting to monitor as a lot of times, fighting game competitors and fans are left to police themselves. Only in the strongest of cases would a company come and swing the hammer down so forcefully.

“Capcom has been made aware of a situation where Dalauan “LowTierGod” Sparrow and Christina “Ceroblast” Tran have made offensive statements online,” the statement begins. “This is a clear violation of Capcom’s player code of conduct, so we have concluded that we have no choice but to ban “LowTierGod” and “Ceroblast” from all Capcom-owned and/or operated events, including Capcom Pro Tour and Street Fighter League, for an indefinite period including this year and beyond until further notice.”

“This is a global ban, meaning it applies to tournaments and events in all locations throughout the world. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and any others that may be inappropriate,” it concludes.

This is a heavy ruling for the company, but one that the player base seems to agree with in the direct replies. The comments about black culture and the language are definitely out of bounds and should carry some sort of punishment. There were also individuals in the comments that wondered if more sanctions would be on the way for players who step across the line semi-regularly. Capcom made their decisions carefully, because after this move, it would be hard to justify keeping around any individual competitors if they exhibited any offensive statements on broadcast.

I am deeply sorry for what I have said in this clip. I wish I can take back what all I said. My emotions took the best of me, there is nothing I can do at this point but to do better and take responsibility for what I said. pic.twitter.com/TggNNlZfZz — CeroBlast @ BANCELLED 🎉🤡 (@BlastCero) April 23, 2020

For CeroBlast, she made a video clip of what she said that led to this ruling. In addition, she apologized for her words and told her fans that argued for her that it was a violation of their trust.

“I am deeply sorry for what I have said in this clip. I wish I can take back what all I said,” she wrote on Twitter. “My emotions took the best of me, there is nothing I can do at this point but to do better and take responsibility for what I said. I am so sorry for letting you down when I previously made an apology to do better, yet I have failed in doing so again. For the people that stood up for me and gave me another chance to do better. I really f***** up, I'm sorry for betraying your trust. I am not proud of myself.”

