Capcom Hints at Return for Dormant Franchises

When it comes to video game publishers, Capcom might have one of the biggest franchise stables in the industry. The company is responsible for a number of beloved series, including Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, and Mega Man. However, the company also has plenty of franchises that have all but disappeared over the last few years. During an investor relations Q&A, the publisher was asked whether any of its dormant IPs might once more see the light of day. Apparently, Capcom is planning to listen to the fans more, to see which franchises could be suited for a comeback.

"We are currently putting together plans for our pipeline based on-demand data from the market. Going forward, we will continue to take customers' wishes into consideration while devising our title lineup."

It's impossible to say what franchises Capcom might resurrect, but there are plenty of strong candidates. Viewtiful Joe hasn't seen a new game since 2005, despite strong critical acclaim for the series. Okami is often considered one of Capcom's greatest games ever, yet hasn't seen a new game since the release of Okamiden in 2011. Breath of Fire got a new series entry in 2016, but it wasn't at all what fans were hoping to see. Dino Crisis has been missing in action since 2003, despite frequent requests for a remake or reboot. The original game's mash-up of Resident Evil with Jurassic Park earned it a devoted following, and Capcom's announcement of Exoprimal in March led to heavy disappointment from fans that thought it was a new series entry.

Of course, these are just a handful of Capcom franchises overdue to return! It's hard to overstate just how many great games the publisher has released over the last four decades; while the company continues to create new IPs, there are plenty more in need of a new series entry. Hopefully, this response from the company will encourage fans to make their voices heard!

