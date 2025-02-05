Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Release Date Announced

Capcom’s Spotlight video showcased numerous games, ranging across the studio’s various IPs. Among these were many of Capcom’s fighting games, a great deal of which are being bundled together in the Capcom Fighting Collection 2. While it was previously announced, fans have been eagerly awaiting a release date so they can relive many of Capcom’s classic titles. The most important thing for many players was a release date, and Capcom has finally revealed this elusive piece of information, along with the announcement that pre-orders are available. With this important news revealed fans are more excited than ever to jump into the Capcom Fighting Collection 2.

The Capcom Fighting Collection 2 contains numerous titles hailing from the studio’s classic era and will officially be available on May 16, 2025, Capcom said during its showcase this week. It also revealed that pre-orders are now available, meaning fans can guarantee their purchase ahead of release.

The latest trailer for the game showcased all the titles making up this collection. This includes the following:

Capcom Vs. SNK

Capcom Vs. SNK 2

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Project Justice

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Like the first release, Capcom Fighting Collection, this follow-up comes with several fighting games and beat-em-up action titles. In addition to replaying these titles, you can expect quality-of-life and online features to be implemented similar to other modern rereleases in recent years. Players can engage in co-op and online multiplayer to test their skills against friends and other players around the world. New training and gameplay settings make it easier than ever for new players to get into Capcom Fighting Collection 2. But there is also a competitive mode for hardcore players to test their skills.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 releases on May 16th for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam platforms.