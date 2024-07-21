Capcom Says There Might be “an Opportunity” for New Marvel vs. Capcom Game

During last month’s Nintendo Direct, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics was announced. The compilation was met with a lot of excitement from Marvel fans, given that the series hasn’t seen a new entry in nearly seven years. Fans are ecstatic just to have these older games back, but many are wondering whether this could lead to a wholly new game. In an interview with Dexerto, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection producer Shuhei Matsumoto hinted that Capcom has “big dreams” for the future, and the hope is that this collection will introduce a new generation to the series.

“The development team at Capcom has big dreams. Maybe there is an opportunity for a new Marvel vs Capcom game. Maybe there is an opportunity for a new Capcom-based SNK game,” Matsumoto told Dexerto. “I don’t know. But, if that were to happen, that would take some time and effort in order create and release those kinds of games, but the short-term with what we can do now is at least reintroduce these past legacy games to a new audience, to people who may not have the opportunity to play it, because it might not be out on modern or current platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Matsumoto went on to note that “there may be future opportunities to make bigger games.” Unfortunately, it sounds like that won’t happen anytime in the immediate future, but things are suddenly looking a lot brighter for the future of Marvel vs. Capcom. The continuation of the series was very much in question following the release of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, which was both a commercial disappointment, and an overall source of frustration for fans.

If a brand-new game were to happen, there are a lot of newer Marvel icons that Capcom could bring in as fighters. Characters like Spider-Gwen and Ms. Marvel would be smart additions to the cast, and it’s impossible to imagine Miles Morales not making an appearance. Capcom also has some newcomers of its own. Soh, the lead character from the recently released Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, would probably make for a compelling new fighter.

It remains to be seen whether a new Marvel vs. Capcom will actually materialize, but at the very least, Capcom seems invested in bringing back some of its past fighting games; in addition to Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection, SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos just got a surprise release on Steam, with versions confirmed for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Hopefully this all leads to a whole lot more!

Are you excited for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics? Do you think it will lead to a whole new game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!