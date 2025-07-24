Epic Games Store Has a New Free Multiplayer Game for Everyone

Epic Games Store has a new free game this week that is available to all PC users between now and the end of the month. Come July 31, it will be replaced with a new free game, but until then all PC users can download, play, and keep the game for free perpetually. And as always with Epic Games Store, all that is needed is an account, which costs nothing to make or keep.

The new free Epic Games Store game in question is Legion TD 2 – Multiplayer Tower Defense from AutoAttack Games. A multiplayer and single-player game, Legion TD 2 – Multiplayer Tower Defense was released in 2021, and boasts solid review scores. While it doesn’t have a Metacritic score, it has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, thanks to 86 percent of 11,387 user reviews rating the game positively. Obviously, the PC version available on Steam is the same as the PC version available on EGS.

“Endless waves of enemies threaten your king,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Assemble your army from over 100 unique fighters, each with its own strengths and abilities. Empower your defenses with auras and spells, and change the tides of battle by unleashing powerful mercenary attacks. How many waves can you last before your defenses collapse and your king falls? Outwit and break your opponents before they break you.”

“Great game, bit overwhelming at first, but once you get a grip on it, you can do amazing combinations and use interesting strategies to destroy your opponents,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews for the game.

Another user review adds: “Really nice game, loved to play the mod back in the day and love playing this one even more. Every game feels unique which gives a lot of replayability, even better with a friend!”

Normally, Legion TD 2 – Multiplayer Tower Defense costs $24.99 on both Epic Games Store and PC, so this new free game offer is saving PC users a nice chunk of change.

