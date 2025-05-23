After Onimusha 2, These 5 Capcom Games Need to Be Remastered Next

Capcom has released a remaster for Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny on modern platforms this week. It refurbishes the PS2 original in several important ways, such as not forcing tank controls on the player, while also featuring a museum full of concept art. It’s a solid remaster for fans of the original and those looking to get into the series before the release of Onimusha: Way of the Sword next year. It also left me wondering what other Capcom games could get a similar remaster treatment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Capcom has been one of the game publishers that is better at making its classics widely playable. Most retro Mega Man and Street Fighter games are playable on modern platforms, and even more obscure titles like Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective have been brought forward. Still, some games and series have fallen through the cracks and have not been properly remastered yet. Looking at Capcom’s back catalog, these are the games I’d like to see remasters of following Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny.

1. Mega Man Legends

Play video

Almost every Mega Man game has been re-released as part of a Legacy Collection, with the exception of Mega Man Legends and its sequels. Mega Man Legends is the game that brought the series into 3D, and is incredibly important because of that. It also has some of the most charming Mega Man designs and introduced Tron Bonne and her Servbots, who have become fairly recognizable Capcom characters. I’d love to see Mega Man Legends re-released and its clunky controls modernized. Perfably, it’d get remastered as part of a new Legacy Collection that also includes Mega Man Legends 2 and The Misadventures of Tron Bonne.

2. Asura’s Wrath

Play video

Soon, Capcom will need to look toward the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation for games to remaster. Once it does that, Asura’s Wrath would be at the top of my wishlist. Asura’s Wrath is an extremely over-the-top action game that I haven’t stopped thinking about since I first played it in 2012. Its world still feels super unique because of how it puts a sci-fi twist on different Asian mythologies like Hinduism and Buddhism, and its episodic structure was a little ahead of its time, hitting stores just a few months before Telltale’s The Walking Dead would popularize that gaming narrative format. It’s a hidden gem in Capcom’s vast game catalog, and I would love to see a new generation of people get the chance to play it through a remaster.

3. Viewtiful Joe

Play video

With Clover Studios reformed and working on Okami 2, interest in the studio’s back catalog will be higher than ever. Many of its games aren’t widely available on modern platforms. The first games they should consider bringing forward are the Viewtiful Joe entries. These games serve as stylish and entertaining beat ’em ups and love letters to filmmaking that bake VFX Powers right into the combat. The cel-shaded visuals of these games would look great in 4K, and Viewtiful Joe will feel more relevant in a world where superhero movies and anime are more popular than ever. As a PS2 game like the Onimusha titles, Capcom may decide to release Viewtiful Joe game remasters individually. I wouldn’t mind if all four games were included in one package.

4. God Hand

Play video

While I expect Viewtiful Joe to be the first Clover Studio franchise to be remastered, Capcom shouldn’t forget about the cult classic God Hand. It was a 3D action game that played more like a fighting game, as players had to use the PS2’s face buttons to attack and dodge using the right analog stick. It received mixed reviews when it launched in 2006 and didn’t sell well, but has since garnered a cult classic following. Capcom showed it is willing to bring cult classics back with Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective’s re-release, and I think no other obscure game in its back catalog deserves that treatment more than God Hand.

5. Breath of Fire

Play video

2025 has been full of RPG success stories, including Capcom’s own Monster Hunter Wilds. That’s why I think it needs to bring Breath of Fire, its turn-based RPG series, back. Originally released on SNES in 1993 in Japan, I have a bit of nostalgia for playing the Game Boy Advance re-release. The Breath of Fire games are solid turn-based RPGs that still hold up today, but the series never managed to reach the heights of Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Trials, or Trails. Even if Capcom doesn’t plan on making a new Breath of Fire game anytime soon, it should consider remastering the original and all of its follow-ups so they aren’t lost to time or just a footnote in something like Switch Online’s retro game library.