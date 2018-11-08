Capcom Is Open to a ‘Resident Evil 3: Nemesis’ Remake

With Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake just a few months away, the creators of the new experience say that they’re open to more remakes, specifically for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

The question of whether the third Resident Evil game could or would be remade has been on the minds of Resident Evil fans even before the second game’s remake was announced. At one point, it even seemed like Capcom was teasing it themselves with a tweet that featured the Nemesis enemy the game’s named after, though they could’ve been just gauging fan interest in the possibility of another remake. The responses so far seem to indicate that everyone’s open to replaying Resident Evil 3: Nemesis in a remade version, and according to Capcom, the idea for that and more is still on the table.

Trusted Reviews spoke to Capcom at Gamescom 2018 and spoke to game director Kazunori Kadoi and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi about Resident Evil 2 and the possibility of other remakes. When asked specifically if they’d be open to returning to Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, the two said that there’s no telling what the future holds for Capcom and Resident Evil.

“We are currently focused on Resident Evil 2 Remake, getting it out of the door and seeing how everyone receives it in January but, who knows what the future holds,” Kadoi and Hirabayashi told Trusted Reviews at Gamescom.

It’s not a definite answer that they will or are working on a remake of the Nemesis game, but it’s certainly not a no. Considering the positive response that the remake of Resident Evil 2 has gotten so far and how intense it felt during our E3 demo, the future looks bright for more Resident Evil remakes.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, for those who never played it before, featured Jill Valentine as the main character. The 1999 game used fixed camera angles just like the original version of Resident Evil 2 did with the game’s story starting in Raccoon City a day before the events of the second game unfolded. The Nemesis enemy that the game’s named after was a new variant of the T-Virus-infected enemies and appeared throughout the story as a boss that pursued the player. The game was first released for the PlayStation and later made its way on to platforms like the Dreamcast and the GameCube.

Resident Evil 2 is currently scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Jan. 25.