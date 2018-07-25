Capcom Will Bring Playable Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 Remake To Gamescom

Even though it hasn’t quite revealed its full hand for the show yet, Capcom already has a pretty star-studded lineup planned for Gamescom when it takes place in Germany next month.

The company’s German web page has revealed two games that will be at its booth, both set to be playable on the Xbox One platform. The first is Resident Evil 2 Remake, which was a big hit at E3 last month. The second? Devil May Cry 5, which will be playable at the show for the first time ever.

Here’s the translated text from the web page:

“The Gamescom 2018 at Capcom this year is all about the sons of Sparda! For this year’s Gamescom we offer you a world premiere: For the first time, you as a visitor to the gaming fair will be able to play the action spectacle Devil May Cry 5, which will be released in the spring of 2019. Play stations for you will be on the Xbox booth in Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse.

In this first playable version of Devil May Cry 5, you’ll be on the streets of Red Grave City with Nero, setting you up for some demons and creatures of the underworld. In addition, director Hideaki Itsuno visits Gamescom and will sign autographs. You will learn more about this shortly.

Devil May Cry 5 will be released for the Xbox One family, the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Windows PCs.

However, Resident Evil fans will not have to go their own ways: the Xbox booth will also feature select play stations where you can throw a very first, exclusive and limited look at the recently announced reinterpretation of our iconic survival horror classic Resident Evil 2, Thus, the title is publicly playable for the first time in Europe; however, a minimum age of 18 years is required due to age rating restrictions.

Extensive possibilities to play Resident Evil 2 are offered as part of the EGX Berlin. More information will be available in the next weeks!

Resident Evil 2 will be released on January 25, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.”

There’s a chance that the company will have other surprises in store at the event. But this is all we know about for the time being. Still, it’s pretty exciting considering that DMC 5 and RE2 Remake are two of its most anticipated releases.

We’ll let you know what else gets announced. In the meantime, keep an eye out for news on both of these games!

Gamescom 2018 takes place from August 21 through 25.