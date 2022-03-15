Capcom Reveals Three New Amiibo

Earlier today, Capcom held a digital event centered on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which is slated to release on Nintendo Switch and PC in June. While the event featured plenty of new information about the expansion, Capcom also used the opportunity to reveal a trio of new amiibo figures based on Sunbreak. On June 30th, Monster Hunter fans can snag Malzeno, Palamute “Canyne Malzeno,” and Palico “Felyne Malzeno.” When scanned into the Nintendo Switch version of the game, the corresponding amiibo unlock the Formal Dragon layered armor for the player, their Palamute, or Palico.

An image of the three amiibo can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the majority of Nintendo’s amiibo figures have centered on characters owned by the company, there have been several exceptions since the line’s debut back in 2014. Capcom in particular has been a big supporter of the toyline, offering several waves based on its Monster Hunter games, including Monster Hunter Stories, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and the Monster Hunter Rise base game. At one point, the company was even considering releasing amiibo based on the Resident Evil series, which would have been compatible with Resident Evil Revelations Collection. Unfortunately, those plans were scrapped, but maybe the concept will be revisited at some point in the future!

Capcom has not revealed any additional information on its new amiibo figures, including pricing and availability. The previous amiibo based on Monster Hunter Rise were exclusive to GameStop locations, so it seems highly likely that the new wave will end up exclusive to the retailer as well. At this time, pre-orders for the amiibo have not opened up on GameStop’s official website, but hopefully that will happen sometime in the near future. For now, Monster Hunter fans will just have to wait patiently!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to release June 30th on Nintendo Switch and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game and its expansion right here.

What are your thoughts on these new amiibo figures? Which Capcom amiibo would you like to see next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!