Capcom Showcase Confirms Three Games Appearing at the Show

Earlier this week, a Capcom Showcase was announced for June 12th at 3 p.m. PT. At the time, the publisher had not revealed what games viewers should expect to see, but that has now changed. In a new Tweet, the company confirmed that Dragon's Dogma 2, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, and Exoprimal will all be appearing "as well as a few other updates." The presentation will last 36 minutes in total, so it's hard to say exactly how many other games might be featured. Luckily, Capcom fans don't have to wait much longer to find out!

Capcom's Tweet can be found embedded below. The show can be streamed on Twitch right here.

The Capcom Showcase airs next Monday, June 12 at 3pm PDT! Look forward to new looks at Dragon's Dogma 2, Exoprimal, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, as well as a few other updates!https://t.co/uLbZaxVfEu#CapcomShowcase pic.twitter.com/VTadH0Ia3I — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 8, 2023

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and Exoprimal are both set to release within the next few weeks, so it makes sense that the two games would be featured. Ghost Trick is an HD remaster of a game that first appeared on Nintendo DS back in 2011. The game received strong reviews, and the new remaster should give a wider audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer when it releases June 30th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Exoprimal is dropping a few weeks later on July 14th on all of those same platforms, with the exception of Nintendo Switch.

Capcom owns some of the most beloved franchises in gaming, so fans are naturally curious about what else will be featured in the showcase beyond those three games. Mega Man fans in particular have been hoping for a new game, though Capcom has been mostly focused on collections of older titles recently. Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection dropped back in April, and has sold quite well for Capcom, surpassing more than a million copies worldwide within the first month. The blue bomber is basically the company's mascot, but actual new games featuring Mega Man have been few and far between lately. Hopefully that will change in the near future!

Are you interested in watching the Capcom Showcase next week? What other games are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!