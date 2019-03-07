Here’s How To Win A ‘Captain Marvel’ Xbox One X Custom Console

Captain Marvel hits theaters this weekend, so how would you like the chance to win a custom Xbox One X to rep your love for the newest MCU hero?

Now you’ve got your chance thanks to Marvel Studios and Microsoft, who are teaming up for a one of a kind Captain Marvel Custom Xbox One X console. The console features the Captain Marvel logo based on the Hala star, with the gold star and the logo adorning the top of the console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The front of the custom piece fades into a blue hue while the bottom front of the console is painted red. The controller gets a similar paint job, though most of the front of the controller is the gold Hala star while the very top where the bumpers are located is red and the logo is on the right-hand side.

These custom creations would make any Cap fan smile, and all you have to do to enter into the sweepstakes is retweet the tweet below. You can find the official rules here.

RT for a chance to fly higher, further, and faster with a custom Captain Marvel Xbox One X. #CaptainMarvelXboxSweepstakes NoPurchNec. Ends March 28. Rules: https://t.co/E9YxXpSG2F pic.twitter.com/wjeBX624qp — Xbox (@Xbox) March 7, 2019

Unfortunately, you won’t get an adorable cat named Goose or a shapeshifting Skrull with the bundle, but hey, that’s being greedy.

If you’re unfamiliar with Captain Marvel, you can check out the official description below.

“Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios‘ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters officially on March 8th but early showings kick off today.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!