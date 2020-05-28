Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Release Date Revealed

Bandai Namco Entertainment this week announced that Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, the upcoming soccer video game based on the anime franchise it shares part of its title with, will officially release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on August 28th. While ostensibly a soccer video game, it wouldn't really be anime enough without flashy moves and abilities, and it would appear to have those in spades.

More specifically, the game includes signature moves for various characters, both offensive and defensive, and a story mode as well as online and local competitive multiplayer. Even if you are not familiar with the source material, the trailer gives a nice overview of what exactly to expect from the title, which seems to boil down to "extremely over-the-top soccer with anime visuals."

Pre-order #CaptainTsubasa Rise of New Champions today and you'll hit the field with these additional uniforms! CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS arrives August 28th, 2020 for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam! https://t.co/KW5luebHEC pic.twitter.com/IL7NADzzdd — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 26, 2020

Here is how Bandai Namco describes the upcoming soccer anime video game:

"The worlds of soccer and anime converge in Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, based on the renowned Captain Tsubasa series. The game chronicles the athletic exploits of Tsubasa Ozora as he plays out his love for the game and advances through the ranks of multiple soccer leagues. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions immerses players in an action packed soccer game that features an exhilarating storyline, over-the-top signature shots, and exciting gameplay."

As noted above, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on August 28th. It is available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games right here.

