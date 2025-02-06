New Castlevania Game Reportedly Being Revealed Soon

A recent report has claimed that Konami is gearing up to announce a new game in its beloved Castlevania franchise later this year. For over a decade at this point, the Castlevania series has been on ice. Outside of releasing remastered collections of older entries in the franchise, the last mainline Castlevania game came about in 2014 with Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2. Now, after such a long time away, it sounds like a return of the vampire-slaying series could be on the horizon.

Coming by way of Geekinout.pt, it has been reported that a new Castlevania installment is set to be announced at some point in 2025. This information is said to come by way of sources who have knowledge of internal plans at Konami. Unfortunately, there aren’t many other details in the report outside of this, but it is speculated that developer Mercury Steam could be tied to the project given its history with Konami and the Castlevania series.

If a new Castlevania game is indeed on the way, it would make sense for a variety of reasons. For starters, Konami itself has shown a much larger interest in recent years of bringing back some of its biggest properties. This was seen in late 2024 with the release of the Silent Hill 2 remake, which is set to be the first new Silent Hill game of many in the years to come. A remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is also currently in the works at Konami and is expected to launch in 2025. With Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid having become larger focuses for Konami, it would seem the publisher is now shifting its attention toward Castlevania.

Beyond this, Castlevania as a franchise is arguably much larger now than it was back in 2014 when Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 was released. This is primarily thanks to the Castlevania animated series on Netflix, which has been a massive success. This show and its spin-off, Castlevania: Nocturne, have helped establish an entire new generation of Castlevania fans who previously may not have been familiar with the series. As such, for a new Castlevania game to now come about would be able to tap into this fanbase in a major way.

For now, we’re left in the dark when it comes to when such an announcement from Konami related to Castlevania might be made. With reports suggesting that a new PlayStation State of Play will be happening this month, though, perhaps its reveal could come about sooner than anticipated.