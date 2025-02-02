Next PlayStation State of Play Date Narrowed Down (And It’s Very Soon)

Rumors about the next PlayStation State of Play have been bouncing around for weeks now, but Sony has kept a tight lid on when we can expect to see it. Last month, leaker Nate the Hate indicated that a presentation will be happening in the month of February, but did not offer any further clarification on when that might take place. In a post on X/Twitter, the leaker seems to have narrowed things down a bit. After one user asked whether the presentation will take place “early, mid or late February,” Nate replied with “what does your heart tell you?”

While Nate doesn’t spell it out, the leaker seems to be pointing to an event during the week of Valentine’s Day. As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt, pending some kind of announcement from Sony. If a presentation really is happening that soon, we can probably expect to see some kind of announcement from the company within the next week. Nate the Hate has gotten a lot of extra credibility lately, as he was the one that first called the reveal date for Nintendo Switch 2. It remains to be seen whether his information is as good this time around, but hopefully it does prove to be accurate.

Silent hill f is one game that could potentially appear in the next state of play

As of this writing, PlayStation’s plans for 2025 remain something of a mystery. A State of Play presentation could offer fans a lot more clarity about things to come, whether it be new first-party games, or third-party titles coming to the platform. State of Play presentations have often given us a look at both, which means the shows are sometimes worth watching even for Nintendo and Microsoft fans; last year’s January 2024 State of Play saw Sonic x Shadow Generations announced, which ended up released on PS4 and PS5, in addition to Xbox and Switch.

One possible game we could see during the State of Play is Silent Hill f. It’s been more than two years since Konami had anything to say about the next entry in its horror franchise, but the game was recently rated in South Korea. With the remake of Silent Hill 2 having released on PS5 last fall, Konami could finally pull back the curtain. Another possibility is a Venom game from Insomniac. A spin-off of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was seemingly leaked back in 2023, putting players in the role of the Lethal Protector. That game has never been fully confirmed, and fans have been eager to see if the rumors pan out. If the game really is happening this year, it’s possible we could finally get an announcement. For now, we’ll have to wait and see how things play out!

