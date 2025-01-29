Castlevania: Nocturne Ratings Give Creators Hope For Season Three

If you count the first four seasons of Castlevania’s original series, the anime adaptation of the beloved gaming franchise has six seasons under it belts. With the recent arrival of Castlevania: Nocturne’s second season, many viewers are still hoping for more of the Belmont Clan. Unfortunately, news for a third season remains anyone’s guess as both the creators responsible for the animated series and fans alike wonder if Nocturne will make a comeback. Luckily, a new ratings report might spell good news for the future of the series as the recent second season is hitting some big milestones on the streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Castlevania: Nocturne recently has been revealed to make the top ten list on Netflix’s global scale for its second straight week. While this is hardly a confirmation that a third season is in the works, Powerhouse Animation Studios’ creative director Samuel Deats has reason to celebrate. Taking to his social media account, Deats stated the following as he expressed his happiness regarding Nocturne’s success, “Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is in the global top 10 for a second week in a row, with stronger numbers than S1’s second week. All the wonderful positive buzz from everyone is making a huge difference! Thank you all so much!!”

Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne Season Three Ideas

Recently, Samuel Deats had an interview with the outlet Collider to discuss potential ideas for Nocturne’s future. With the gaming franchise exploring countless stories across timelines, and sometimes universes, there’s plenty of material for the animated series to pull from. Should the recent series continue, Deats is hoping to explore one of the most beloved stories of the series, Symphony of the Night.

“Certainly, we have tried to set the stage for and have always wanted to do a Symphony of the Night adaptation.” Deats said, “But, as Adam said, there is a broad universe in Castlevania. This isn’t our first rodeo when it comes to the question mark in between seasons. When the second season of the original series came out, there was a couple-month lull where we were just waiting to find out if we were going to keep going with the series. Same thing happened after Season 4. There was interest in continuing Castlevania, but there was a question mark about it then, as well. I think there’s still a lot of confidence in the franchise as a whole, so we’ll see how things play out over the coming weeks. Regardless, I think there’s still a lot of love and a lot of places to go with the series that I think fans would love to see.”

How Did Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 End?

In all honesty, if Nocturne doesn’t return for a third season, it can still hang its hat on the season finale as a solid series conclusion. Richter and his allies were able to defeat the Vampire Messiah, heading off to take a well-deserved break from vampire slaying. While there were certainly some seeds that had been planted for potential future seasons, the season two finale does work as a suitable curtain call. Though if you are hankering to see what happens next, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night does work as a good sequel to the series if you want to pick up a controller and jump into Alucard’s shoes.

Want to see what the future holds for the Belmont Clan? Follow along with Team Anime and Team Gaming here at ComicBook.com for all things Castlevania and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Samuel Deats