‘Castlevania’ Producer Adi Shankar Set To Reveal Possible ‘Legend of Zelda’ Announcement Tomorrow

We’ve been waiting a while to see what kind of announcement producer Adi Shankar had up his sleeve — and in just a few more hours, he’ll have it for us.

Shankar, who previously worked on the animated Castlevania series for Netflix, teased on Twitter that he will be making an announcement at 1 PM PDT — and fans of The Legend of Zelda will want to pay close attention.

Dear video game industry & entertainment industry. Tomorrow 1pm PST. Get ready. — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) November 16, 2018

The reason for this is because, back in October, we reported that Shankar’s next project would be based on Nintendo’s popular series, although it was unclear which part of its universe would be covered in the franchise.

Although Shankar didn’t officially announced it at the time, he did note on his Instagram account, “I can confirm that I’m working with an iconic Japanese gaming company to adapt one of their iconic video game series into a series. On Nov 16 @ 1pm I’m going to announce what it is. I love you all. Thank you for following me on this journey. Entertaining you guys continues to be a privilege.” And as you can see, we’re getting awfully close to the 16th.

Following the news of a Super Mario Bros. movie in the works at Illumination (with some help from creator Shigeru Miyamoto), The Legend of Zelda would be another great project for Nintendo, especially with Shankar’s experience behind it. After all, he helped shape Castlevania into one of Netflix’s most popular animated series, going through two seasons and already greenlit for a third.

If he can do the same for Zelda — and Nintendo can find a media partner to give it access to a huge viewing audience — there’s no question that it would be a major hit. But, again, we’ll have to wait and see what Shankar announces.

As far as which Zelda world we’d like to see covered in the series, well, it could be anything really. Something tied in with the most recent release, Breath of the Wild, would make sense; but we’d also be quite nostalgic if we got a series based on the world of Majora’s Mask or even The Wind Waker. Even Twilight Princess would work in its own special way.

We’ll see what details Shankar divulges tomorrow. But, yes, we’ll be looking forward to this one with a great deal of excitement.

Meanwhile, you can watch the first two seasons of the Castlevania animated series on Netflix now.