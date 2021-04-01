Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Establishes New Studio in Canada Following Acquisition

✖

CD Projekt Red, the studio behind popular titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is expanding its presence into North America. Following a new deal that sees the studio's parent company, CD Projekt S.A., acquiring a new developer, the studio has now established its fourth office to continue work on upcoming titles.

The way in which this whole situation has actually come about is thanks to a previous partnership between Digital Scrapes and CD Projekt Red. Digital Scrapes is a studio that has been occasionally working in tandem with CD Projekt Red for a few years at this point. The partnership reached a point where CD Projekt then opted to acquire Digital Scrapes outright. In the process, Digital Scrapes will now be rebranding to CD Projekt Red Vancouver and will become the first studio outside of Poland that is part of the CDPR group of studios.

"The well-known Digital Scapes team is our trusted partner. For three years we have been closely working together, and we trust them completely," explained CD Projekt Red's CTO Paweł Zawodny of the move. "Digital Scapes have put in a great deal of work during the making of Cyberpunk 2077, assisting with development of the game and optimizing its various features. In addition to contributing to our projects the new team will help us perfect our technologies and will broaden our competences in this respect. We believe that the hugely talented Digital Scapes crew is the perfect foundation upon which to build a wider CD Projekt Red Vancouver team."

The new head of the CDPR Vancouver studio, Marcin Chady, seemed quite pleased by this development as well. "Being a Polish Canadian, I personally take great satisfaction in building bridges between Canadian and Polish game development industries," they explained. "This is a great opportunity for Canadian developers to get involved with CD PROJEKT RED’s incredible IP and for CD PROJEKT RED to tap into Canada’s deep talent pool and game-making craft."

Considering the success that CD Projekt has had over the past few years, it's not surprising to see the company continue to expand in this manner. Although it sounds as though most of the major development work from CD Projekt Red will still transpire at its studios in Poland, this new office in Vancouver will surely continue to grow and start to play a more integral role in the company as a whole in the years ahead.

