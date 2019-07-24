Cyberpunk 2077 Clarifies Mistranslated In-Game Religion Information

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red recently cleared up some information about in-game religions. A mistranslation of an interview conducted between the game’s creators and a Polish news site led to some misunderstandings about how religions would be portrayed in the game and how CD Projekt Red would approach them within quests and other ways. This mistranslated info suggested CD Projekt Red would tackle any subject regardless of whether it would “offend the sensitivity of some,” but a more accurate translation shows that’s not the case.

Polish news site Gry Online WP conducted the interview with CD Projekt Red’s Meteusz Tomaskiewicz which was then translated on NeoGAF. That translated circulated in other forums with talks of a Christianity faction being in the game along with the inaccurate quote from the devs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We will not avoid any subject, even if they may offend the sensitivity of some,” reads the quote in question. “We are not here to say whether it is good or bad.”

CD Projekt Red’s own translation of the conversation was provided to IGN when reached the studio was reached for clarification and shows a more accurate account of what went down. Gry Online WP first asked if religion would still exist in the Cyberpunk world and was met with the following answer.

“Yes, and in many forms,” CD Projekt Red said. “As I mentioned, our vision is somehow based on the real world. And religion is a very important part of the latter, society-wise. In our game we’re going to see for example Christianity and its different branches, or religions from the East.”

So religions will be seen in the game including Christianity and religions from the East. The devs do not, however, mention anything about a specific faction which hinges on Christianity.

Continuing, the interviewer responded that the notion of including real-world religions in the game “sounds controversial” and suggested that someone might enter a church to “cause havoc.” CD Projekt Red responded to say that the creators don’t want to avoid religion but also don’t want to disrespect any religions.

“We do not want to avoid religion as a topic, authenticity of the world is what counts for us,” CD Projekt Red said. “Technically, the situation you mentioned is possible, but this is all about the choices made by the player. We won’t encourage the player to do so. In our quests, which involve religious themes, we make sure there’s no disrespect.”

This is not the first time that mistranslations have led to inaccurate information about Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red’s plans.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 16th.