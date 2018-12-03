CD Projekt Red Isn’t Sharing ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ News at The Game Awards

The Game Awards is set to have reveals and announcements for many different games, but CD Projekt Red said Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be seen among the presentations.

Marcin Momot, the community lead for CD Projekt Red who works on Cyberpunk 2077 among other games like The Witcher III and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game tweeted on Monday to confirm that the developer is “not going to be showing anything there [them]selves.” He promised to share more details about Cyberpunk 2077 later, but only when the company is ready to do so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re looking forward to seeing all the reveals and announcements during this year’s @thegameawards, however we’re not going to be showing anything there ourselves. We’ll share more details about @cyberpunkgame when we’re ready. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) December 3, 2018

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t yet have a release date, but with the game apparently not being present at The Game Awards, it’s not expected that a release date will be announced anytime soon. The game also has a broad window of time for when it might be released, but a 2019 release is one of the more popular and hopeful estimates from fans who’ve been keeping up with the game’s progress. CD Projekt Red also released just over 48 minutes of gameplay back in August, so Cyberpunk 2077 fans have already seen a fair bit of the game even if what was shown is still subject to change.

As far as what games will be shown at The Game Awards, there have only been a few confirmations of guest appearances and presentations, but the games that’ll be present remain to be seen. The Game Awards’ producer Geoff Keighley released a trailer recently that showed multiple games like the Splinter Cell series, The Last of Us Part II, and Death Stranding, though Keighley said in the tweet that accompanied the video that the trailer was “not meant to tease.” That didn’t stop people to speculate about what’ll be present though seeing how the trailer had a mix of games that were nominated for different awards alongside games that haven’t been released yet.

There are guaranteed to be multiple game announcements though with Keighley saying days ago that “more than 10 new games will be announced for the first time. The Russo brothers, the directors of the upcoming Avengers 4 movie, will also be on-stage at some point for a presentation. Josef Fares, the creator of A Way Out who had a passionate speech about The Game Awards and the Oscars last year, will also be returning as a nominee and will get some time on stage.

The Game Awards’ stream will begin on December 6th at 6 p.m. PT.