CD Projekt Red Is Working on Three Cyberpunk Games

CD Projekt Red’s focus as far as the public is concerned has been Cyberpunk 2077, the massive RPG set in a grimy cyberpunk world that’s coming out next year, but it’s not the only Cyberpunk game that’s in the works. There are actually three different games being worked on right now, the studio confirmed, with one of those being the current project that people already know about. The other two are yet another Cyberpunk RPG and a separate game with a focus on multiplayer, according to the studio’s leaders.

The Polish news site Bankier reported on the comments made by CD Projekt during a conference on Monday, many of which pertained to the known Cyberpunk 2077 project and others that dealt with upcoming games. Studio president Adam Kiciński spoke about the pre-sale numbers for Cyberpunk 2077 and said the studio is happy with the results. Kiciński added that the studio is “working on three cyberpunk things” one of which was the main game and the others being separate projects. Gwent is still a focus as well as another game from Spokko, a developer with a focus on mobile games. This means that there are five teams in total working on different projects, three of which are related to the Cyberpunk series.

CD Projekt’s vice president Piotr Nielubowicz spoke about the games as well and said that the next CD Projekt game will be set in the Cyberpunk world, so those waiting for more news on The Witcher series or a new IP will have to wait until after that game is out. Whether that game is a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 that’s in development before the first game is even out or if it’s something else isn’t known, but it’s a “really big and innovative project” whatever it is.

“Our next big project will also be in the ‘cyberpunk’ universe, and we’re already working on it and treating it as a really big and innovative project for us,” Nielubowicz said according to a translation of Bankier’s article.

Whatever these games may end up being, it’s likely we won’t see them available for a while unless the studio is planning on capitalizing on the release of Cyberpunk 2077 with the multiplayer project. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 16th, so expect to see most if not all of the spotlight focused on that game until then.