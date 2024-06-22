Celebrate Free RPG Day With QuickStarts On DriveThruRPG

It's Free RPG Day, a highly beloved day in tabletop gaming communities that many look forward to every year. Whether you're looking to increase the amount of tabletop gaming items in a collection you've already started or you're looking to pick up a new hobby (with so many great tabletop releases recently and a lot more to look forward to in the immediate future, there's really no better time), today is a day where local game stores and online retailers offer tabletop books and products for free. Not only is this a great opportunity for people who are new to tabletop gaming to try it out without much of an investment, it's also a nice chance for established tabletop gamers to maybe branch out of what they typically play and try something new.

But if you missed out on going in-person to secure some of the freebies that Free RPG Day 2024 has to offer, you still have time to secure more than 100 QuickStarts on DriveThruRPG. Some of the notable inclusions available for free on DriveThruRPG that I would personally highly recommend checking out include:

The Monsters: A Vampire: the Masquerade 5th Edition Quickstart

"In a small American town, someone is killing people and taking their blood, which is always a problem for vampires. If it is a human being, it might draw attention to the true predators of the night. If it is Kindred, the Masquerade is in jeopardy. If it is something else..."



The God Beneath the Tree: A Quickstart Playset for Cthulhu Awakens (POD + Free PDF)

"Cthulhu Awakens takes place between the 1920s and the present, as the Mythos stirs and evolves with the decades. We call this period the Weird Century. Within it, you might play a tough soldier, a scholar of the occult, or a grizzled private eye. While our scenario, The God Beneath the Tree,takes place in 1940, the full game provides access to the entire 100-year period."

Nightmare on Hill Manor

"There are times when the rational world seems, if only for a second, to fall away. The leaves rustling in the trees on a still day. The movement just past the corner of your eye. We are taught to ignore the foolish impulse to react. But for those who look too long, too closely, there is another world pulsing just behind the façade of the one we know. Unimaginable things skitter by in the darkness, and sometimes they intrude on the reasonable, ordered world. They seep from the shadows, they rattle their chains and they force you to look. If you're lucky--very, very lucky--you'll survive what you see. But you'll never be the same again."



Terminal State QuickStart

"This world is an error. A glitch. It has to be. This can't be the way life was meant to be. It all went wrong somewhere. Probably when we let the hyper-corps take control. Now they control everything we consume. Everything we eat, drink, watch, or buy. They're even trying to control how we think. Sooner or later, they'll finish the job. Unless you stop them."



Cyberpunk RED Easy Mode

"Welcome to the Time of the Red, Choomba! The Megacorporations spent decades wrecking everything and in the aftermath of their last War, everyone has to fend for themselves. But that's just fine. You can handle it. After all, in a world of vicious boostergangs, rampaging cyborgs, corporate assassins, and nihilistic doomsday cults, there's only one rule: Always take it to the Edge."



Achtung! Cthulhu 2d20 Quickstart

"Dare you face the terror lurking at the heart of Saint Sulac? Join a band of intrepid Allied agents as they investigate the mystery gripping this obscure corner of France. Who are the mysterious Nazi Black Sun? Why have they overrun this sleepy French village? What are they doing with the villagers they imprison in the mysterious ancient chateau at its centre?"



The Gaia Complex QuickStart

"The Gaia Complex is a cyberpunk RPG set in the year 2119, in New Europe, a single sprawling metropolis that covers much of what we currently know as mainland Europe. New Europe is a world of street violence, espionage, vampiric uprisings and an overzealous A.I., known as Gaia, which functions as the city's governor and the protector of its citizens. The Gaia Complex is a game of conspiracy and brutality, where players take on the roles of Mercs; former police officers, hackers and street-savvy dealers who are hired to fight back against the system and ultimately unravel secrets of The Gaia Complex."



Kunos: High Fantasy Horror RPG QuickStart

"Kunos is a high fantasy horror role-playing setting for Pinnacle's Savage Worlds system. Kunos is a world filled with terrible things that lurk in dark places, a place where sword and spell meet scuttling creatures and their deranged minions. In Kunos, hope and heroes battle against nightmare forces that snuck into the world via cracks in reality."



The list above are the titles I have personal experience with that I'd encourage anyone to check out based on my enjoyment of them, but I clearly have some consistency in the genres I gravitate toward – there are plenty more titles not mentioned here you can still download for free through DriveThruRPG today, so if you're looking for a new game to try out head over to this link.