Breath Of The Wild’s Champions’ Ballad DLC Boss Has A Really Random Weakness

Many are enjoying the latest expansion that dropped for the Nintendo exclusive Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Champions’ Ballad offers a lot of unique experiences and awesome additions to the gameplay experience, but one new prospect of the game’s DLC has our attention for an interesting reason.

We love fruit as much as the next person, but we wouldn’t call it our greatest weakness. Unfortunately for the new boss in Champions’ Ballad, they can’t say the same. The Monk Maz Koshia is a welcome boss to fight after having to go up against four once more from the base game itself. Gear up with the best weaponry and armor, as Link so often does, but don’t forget the most important part … bananas?

One YouTuber uploaded their clip from fighting the new boss and it turns out that dropping bananas during the fight makes Maz Koshia absolutely lose their mind. While they’re busy drooling over that delicious fruit, Link can go in for the takedown. Watch for yourself:

But it’s not just a random glitch, this interesting technique is actually rooted in a bit of lore. Maz Koshia hails from the Sheikah Tribe, which is a branch off of the Yiga Clan. Yiga Clan members are known, from the base game, to leave bananas on their person when killed – so the banana quirk is actually a little understandable with that bit of knowledge in mind. It’s not an inside joke, it’s inherited behaviour from tribesman. Interesting!

This just goes to show how amazing this franchise is, and how lovely the final product of Breath of the Wild is. Even little details like that can come together to make the greatest picture. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions’ Ballad is available now!