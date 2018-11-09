‘Child of Light’ TV Series Confirmed by Ubisoft, ‘Werewolves Within’ Movie

Video game TV adaptations are increasingly becoming the rage and though Variety confirmed earlier this month that a Child of Light television series was in the works as well as a Werewolves Within movie, Ubisoft themselves wanted a special reveal with a brand new video.

In the video above, writers Tasha Huo and Mishna Wolff took center stage to deliver the good news while shedding new light on the both projects. For the magical RPG Child of Light, Huo mentioned that she is “challenging” herself to make sure that the unique game mechanics and narrative flow translates fluidly throughout the TV series.

As for Werewolves Within from Wolff (appropriate), the writer mentioned that this project couldn’t come at a better time for her with its blend of social commentary with a hilarious comedic edge. She describes the upcoming project as a “live action horror-comedy about a small town who takes justice into their own hands,” and has described working on the film as an “easygoing and fun process.”

Between these two projects and The Division movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the Watch_Dogs movie also in the works, it’s going to be a very busy time for the team over at Ubisoft and those attached to these new adaptations.

Unfortunately we don’t have a release window at this time for either project other than the confirmation that they are in development. Still, the duo did mention that these ideas have been percolating for well over six months and they are ready to get started on bringing both stories into a different entertainment medium.

With so many incredible games from the studio, what other TV series or movies would you like to see come from the company? Another Assassin’s Creed movie, perhaps? One actually adapted from the games and not a loose interpretation? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you’d like to see from Ubisoft in the future!