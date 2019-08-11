Children of Morta PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One Release Date Revealed

Developer Dead Mage and publisher 11 Bit Studios have announced that the former’s story-driven action RPG, Children of Morta, is set to release on September 3 on PC via Steam and the Windows Store. And then the following month, on October 15, the game will hit PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if a retail release is in the pipeline, but we do know the game costs $20. Meanwhile, the pair have also revealed a brand-new trailer for the promising indie gem.
“Children of Morta sets its story in a distant land, but copes with themes closer to our daily lives that one would expect,” reads an official pitch of the game. “It is a story of simple emotions we all know so well and value more than sometimes we dare to admit: love and hope, longing and uncertainty, ultimately loss and sacrifice we are willing to make to save the ones we care the most for.”
In Children of Morta, you will embark on an adventure starring an extraordinary family of heroes whose land is being corrupted by an ancient evil that, as the guardians of the Mountain Morta, they must stand up to and thwart.
Children of Morta will be available on PC when it launches in September, and then PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in October. Below, you can read more about the game via an official rundown of the title’s key features:
- Family Ties – Discover the history of the Bergson family, the Guardians of Mount Morta. Witness their emotions and struggles as they do their duty to return peace to their land.
- Mystical Mountain – A place full of history and magic. A source of life, health, and prosperity… Delve into its midsts and discover why the Corruption has come to this seemingly peaceful land.
- Inherited Talents – Characters have different sets of unique skills. Some of them prefer close combat, others act at a distance or cast spells. Discover distinct play styles and choose the one that suits you best!
- Ancestral Wisdom – Uncle Ben and Grandma Margaret. You can rely on their ancient knowledge about the way of Rea, the spirit of Morta land. Use their skills to upgrade the family’s gear and boost main attributes.
- An Ever-Changing World – The world touched by the Corruption is constantly changing. Every forest, dungeon, or temple you explore guarantees a unique experience for each playthrough.
- Unique Art Style – A combination of hand-painted pixel art and frame-by-frame animations partnered with modern lighting techniques come to life to create the beautifully dangerous world of Mount Morta.