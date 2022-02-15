Chivalry 2’s First Big Update of 2022 Live Alongside Patch Notes

Chivalry 2’s first big update of 2022 is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer Torn Banner Studios has done with the update. At the moment of writing this, the update has been live for nearly an hour, and while it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is on various platforms, we know what the update does thanks to the aforementioned patch notes. And it’s a lot.

According to the “highlights” of the patch notes, the update is most notable for introducing a new map, a new weapon, a new playable VIP characters, new armour, new facepaints, and most importantly, the ability to kidnap and carry both peasants and pigs like they are sacks of potatoes.

Below, you can check out the update’s complete patch notes and a trailer that accompanied its release:

Update Highlights

New Team Objective map – The Raid on Aberfell

New Vanguard weapon – Highland Sword

New Objective Carriables / throwables – Peasants, Pigs (oink oink)

New Playable VIP Character – Mason Druid

10 new Facepaint Customization items

Two new Armour Sets with 9 variants total Two Helmet Customization items with 4 Mason and 4 Agatha variants

Two new male Voice Over characters – Agatha Highlander and Mason Berserker

12 new Weapon Skins for Greatsword, Messer, and War Club

New Changes Following 2.4 Public Test (1/27/22)

Adjusted 3p and 1p animations on highland sword to be more consistent with tracers

Reverted maul changes from House Aberfell Public Test

Increased the combination input press window for gamepad users to make throwing easier to execute

Fixed an issue where you could sometimes be hit during active riposte

Fixed exploit – Swapping weapons negates the effects of an opponent’s tackle

Fixed exploit – Vanguard sprint attack can be set up to be done infinitely

Falmire – Added a closer spawn for attackers after the VIP has progressed past a certain point

Falmire – VIP health increased from 1000 to 1250

Raid – Slightly reduced stage times over multiple stages

Raid – Increased fuse time from 60 to 90 in stage 2

Raid – Reduce capture rate slightly in stage 3

Raid – Increase Druid health from 300 to 400

Weapons and Carryables

Added carriable peasants (currently only on Aberfell)

Added carriable pigs (currently only on Aberfell)

Warbow: Adjusted total ammo count from 20 arrows to 12

Rapier: Special attack’s turn rate has been slightly reduced First person camera now ducks to match the player’s head position during the special attack Tweaked lean and root motion animations during the special attack for improved attack avoidance

Halberd: Increased all damage values from 5 to 10

Executioner’s Axe: Reduced slash damage from 50 to 45



Customization

New Customization

New weapon – Highland Sword:

Giant Claymore variants Executioner Sword variants

Voices: Agatha – Highlander Mason – Berserker

Vanguard: Agatha – Balmoral Helmet with four variants, Gallowglass Armour with six variants Mason – Clan Helmet with four variants, Clan Armour with three variants

Greatsword: Claymore variants

Messer: Dacian Falx variants

War Club: Shepherd’s Staff variants

10 new Face Paint variants (male and female): Forest Seer Venator Radiant Hunter Tracker Stalker Feral Scavenger Venerant



Customization Fixes

War Bow – fixed a string texture issue for the Superior and Engraved variants

War Axe – fixed pricing issue to allow purchase using crowns

Fixed an issue where the Longbow would be drawn when selecting the War Bow customization tab in the customization menu

Combat

Counters: Counter windows are now variable depending on the speed of the weapon Faster weapons now have a slightly smaller counter window



Headbutting: Jabbing while having lost the left arm will result in a headbutt Dismemberment: When having lost an arm, being attacked on the other arm will result in only a dismemberment and not a lost in HP Fixed an issue where ragdolls would not be able to be dismembered

Vanguard: Ambusher: Increased backstab damage from 35% to 50% Increased throwing knife damage from 35 to 40 units Clarified class description in regards to the backstab damage bonus only being effective when using native weapons Devastator: Added the Highland Sword as an unlockable weapon

Footman: Engineer – increased the instance limit of constructible barricades from 2 to 4 (The carry limit remains the same, so keep an eye out for those resupply crates!)

Knight: Officer – added the Greatsword to the primary weapon loadout Officer – fixed an issue where weapons would unlock in the incorrect order Fixed an issue where knights could spawn with no primary weapon when Shuffle mode is enabled



Bots no longer add to combo chain score count

Fixed an issue where picking up a dagger would not bind to an inventory slot

Disabled early overhead tracers to prevent instant overheads

Players can now throw/drop a weapon when Out of Combat

Arrows and bolts are now automatically picked up when walked over. This only applies to the owner that launched said arrow or bolt

Zooming in with a ranged weapon is now only available to the subclasses with the Focus perk

Controller – Increased the combination input press window for gamepad users to make throwing easier to execute

Fixed an issue where you could sometimes be hit during active riposte

Fixed exploit – Swapping weapons negates the effects of an opponent’s tackle

Fixed exploit – Vanguard sprint attack can be set up to be done infinitely

Maps

New Team Objective map added – “The Raid on Aberfell”

Coxwell

Fixed an issue where defenders would spawn as peasants if accepting the forward spawn prompt on the final objective stage

Fixed an issue where the Announcer VO would overlap between stages

Adjusted VO timing on the final stage for when Agatha runs out of reinforcements

Darkforest

Widened debris ramp during the gatehouse capture stage

Opened up side paths on the side of the ruins gate

Made the bridge at the end of the ruins wider

Changed the map layout to the back of the throne

Improved bot navigation on the bridges during the second push of the convoy

Falmire

TO – Changed the overall map layout for the final objective stage

TO – Split single spawner on Agatha side into two during the second gate objective stage

Fighting Pit

Adjusted outer wall collision to allow placed shields to be interactable

Removed duplicate placed shields that were layered on top of each other

Galencourt

TO – Added Noble Female Peasants

TO – Improved bot navigation on the Agathian ships

TO – Improved bot navigation around the gate house

LTS – Adjusted spectator camera boundaries

Further map optimizations made to improve performance

Lionspire

Increased main gate’s HP from 20000 to 22500 units

Added Noble Female Peasants

Fixed an out of combat issue during the beginning of the “Defend the Gate” stage to allow Agatha to retreat all the way to the gate as needed

Delayed combat zone changes for attackers at the start of the banners stage

Fixed an issue where Mason bots would not be able raise the ramps when attacking the last two trebuchets

Rudhelm

TO – Stage 2 – Defender spawns moved slightly back

TO – Stage 4 – Increased score given to attacker per capture tick

Widened the main keep’s gates

Brawl – Fixed collision issue with the stones next to the throne

Gamemodes

TO: Fixed an issue where defenders would receive capture score even after fully recapturing an objective Bots will prioritize objectives less



TDM: Changed default tickets number to 75



FFA: Enabled class limits FFA – Class limit on Archers Duel servers – No Archers



Team Switching – Adjusted team swapping After the start of the match, a player will only be allowed to switch teams manually if your previous team, including yourself, has at least 2 more players than the other team. Auto-balance is not affected by this change.

– Adjusted team swapping Examples: If your previous team has 32 players including yourself, and the other team has 30 – you are allowed to switch manually. If your previous team has 32 players including yourself, and the other team has 29 – you are allowed to switch manually. If your previous team has 32 players including yourself, and the other team has 31 – you are not allowed to switch manually.



Matchmaking

[Consoles] Fixed an issue where enabling/disabling crossplay would sometimes not save in the game’s settings

Made improvements to the regular and crossplay disabled matchmaking experience to make it easier to get into matches

2.4 Queue Changes (2 weeks):

Matchmaking Temporary Featured Queue – 64p Team Objective (where Aberfell appears twice as often) 40p Mixed Modes has Aberfell appearing twice as often Brawl has removed from the 40p FFA queue

Standalone Servers Duel Servers – Removed FFA Fighting Pit and Adding FFA Wardenglade



Parties

Fixed an issue where party invites could not be sent or received on Windows 11

Fixed an issue where players could attempt to join servers that have less open spots than their party size

Fixed an issue where party invites would not always be sent out when inviting multiple players

Fixed an issue where the party leader would be unable to connect to standalone servers while in a party

Performance and Crash Fixes

[PS4/XB1] Further animation optimizations made to reduce stress on performance

[Xbox] Fixed a crash when returning to the game after suspending during the loading screen of an online match

Fixed a crash where equipped items would not always populate

Fixed a rare server crash for when there is no valid killer player state

Fixed a rare server crash for when a ballista bolt hits a shield

Fixed a stuttering issue when setting View Distance to Low or Medium while viewing in first person

Animation

Fixed an animation issue involving the slight dodge after changing movement directions from a sprint. This animation would not play server side, causing attacks to hit/miss when they visibly should/shouldn’t to the player

Fixed an issue where player and bot movement would not animate properly when viewed from a distance

Improved third person slash windup animation when looking downwards. This change is aimed at making slashes and overheads more readable when players look down and initiate an attack

Adjusted strafing animation when moving at slower speeds

Fixed animation issue with shield when crouching with a rapier in first person

Fixed an issue where the fire particle effect would not appear when drawing an arrow inside the brazier’s ignition volume

Lowered the throwing windup/draw animation speeds for the following weapons: Glaive, Dane Axe, Poleaxe, Greatsword



Audio

Fixed an issue where VO previews would play and overlap on mouse-over

Fixed an issue where Peasant NPCs would sometimes not use voice lines

Adjusted Cinematic VO levels for Brawl – Cathedral

UI

Fixed an issue where tertiary weapons would sometimes appear twice on the HUD when picking up another weapon as the Raider subclass

Fixed an issue where the name of the player being revived would disappear if the player reviving the team mate is killed during the revive

Fixed the “Back” buttons hover state to have a golden highlight instead of silver on all screens featuring it

Fixed an issue where the cursor would default to the bottom after exiting a weapon selection in Customization

Added a “News” button to the main menu

Adjusted the “Play” button visuals to match the new “News” button

Added a banner behind the Chivalry 2 icon on the upper left corner of the screen

Added a glow behind the main featured mode to make it stand out more prominently

Added unique loading screens for the recent LTS/TDM versions of TO maps

Death screen UI will now list same killed players with a multiplier instead of listing their name multiple times on the screen

LTS – fixed UI element to not show “FIGHT” at the start of the next round’s countdown

Multiple localization UI fixes for the following languages: Chinese Danish French Italian Spanish



Misc

Fixed a backend issue where special edition items and other awards were being awarded inconsistently. Please contact Chivalry 2 support if you are still having issues with receiving these items

[PS4 / PS5] Brawl – Fixed an issue where the camera would not focus on the NPCs during the intro cinematic

[PS4 / PS5] Fixed an issue where currency bought from the PS Store would not be visibly given to the player until they restarted the game

Fixed an issue where the player would be unable to join either team from Spectate if the teams were perfectly balanced

Fixed an issue where tutorial rewards would not be given out to players in a broken state pre version 2.2

Chivalry 2 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.