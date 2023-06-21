Chrono Trigger Remake Leaker Doubles Down on Rumor

The leaker at the center of recent rumors associated with a remake of Square Enix's Chrono Trigger has doubled down on the existence of the game. Earlier this week, a gaming "insider" that goes by the name Zippo claimed that a remake of the classic SNES RPG Chrono Trigger would be coming about at some point in the future. When talking about the title and its potential reveal, Zippo said that there was a possibility the remake could appear in Nintendo's latest Direct, which took place this morning. Following the lack of such an announcement during the Direct, though, this source has continued to state that the new iteration of Chrono Trigger will be shown off eventually.

In their latest blog, Zippo repeated once again that a Chrono Trigger remake is in the pipeline. They didn't offer up any other specifics about when the game could be announced, but instead, praised the other reveals seen in the showcase and told fellow fans to be patient. "Mario fans. Pikmin fans. RPG fans. You ate good today," Zippo wrote in the blog. "Chrono Trigger fans, don't worry. We will get our day. Let them cook."

Currently, it's hard to know how much credibility Zippo should have when it comes to this Chrono Trigger rumor. Previously, Zippo has proven to be accurate with other leaks, specifically those in relation to the Persona series. They also happened to correctly share info related to Super Mario Bros. Wonder far in advance of its reveal during today's Direct. As such, it's clear that they've had some level of reliability in the past.

That being said, the lack of a Chrono Trigger remake announcement during today's Direct didn't sit well with some on the internet. One subreddit associated with video game leaks and rumors even went on to ban Zippo's "leaks" from the platform today after the Chrono Trigger failed to appear. While some defended Zippo since they never outright said the remake would be shown at the Direct, others were more than happy to see his supposed scoops blocked from the site.

Per usual, it's worth taking this whole situation involving the potential of a Chrono Trigger remake with a big grain of salt. Until Square Enix chooses to formally announce such a project, there's no way to know with certainty whether or not the iconic role-playing game will be coming back on modern hardware.