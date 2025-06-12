GTA 6 Will Reportedly Have a Radio Station Hosted by Drake

GTA 6 is going to have a radio station that will be hosted by Drake, according to rapper and music producer Jermaine Durpi. Rockstar Games has been keeping fans in anticipation for years when it comes to GTA 6. The new game has been in the works for years and is likely going to be one of the biggest, most ambitious games we’ve ever seen. Rockstar is creating a sequel to one of the most commercially successful video games ever and has been afforded the closest thing we can imagine to a blank check when it comes to this industry to knock it out of the park. Not only do they have a big budget, but Rockstar has even been given the luxury of time by being able to delay GTA 6 to 2026.

Although no one wants to wait any longer than they have to for GTA 6, that delay will likely make a world of difference on the final product both when it comes to polish, but also ensuring great content. Sometimes features have to get cut in order to hit a deadline, but the extra time may ensure more stuff makes it into the finished game. With that said, although we have had two trailers for GTA 6 and some details released via Rockstar’s website, we don’t know much about the game beyond the general premise of its story.

We have been left to speculate extensively about what GTA 6 will offer and leaks have painted a picture of a really large game, but there’s still so much that’s unknown. We have no idea what the music in GTA 6 will be like, which is important because Rockstar puts a lot of love and care into curating its radio stations both in terms of the music and the hosts/dialogue in-between songs. According to music producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri, GTA 6 will feature a Drake radio station. Not only that, but Rockstar has developed a way to allow musicians the opportunity to upload their own unreleased music into the game, potentially as a way for GTA 6 to have exclusive tracks from major artists.

Durpi himself notes he was asked to be in the game as well, but didn’t clarify whether or not he accepted the job. Nevertheless, it’s pretty easy to believe as famous musicians like Frank Ocean, Kenny Loggins, and more have all hosted radio stations in past GTA games. One thing is for certain, though… we probably won’t be seeing any Kendrick Lamar songs on Drake’s radio station. Of course, although Dupri likely isn’t lying, it’s still worth taking with a grain of salt in case he confused his information or this content gets outright cut.

There will likely be a plethora of other big names on GTA 6‘s radio stations, both in terms of hosts and the music itself. As of right now, we’re not sure who else might be in the game, though it’s rumored that DJ Khaled will have a role in GTA 6.

GTA 6 is due out on May 26th, 2026. What do you think of Drake potentially having his own radio station in the game?